Nation, Politics

Election Commission extends deadline for Congress polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 28, 2017, 1:55 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2017, 2:07 am IST
EC has allowed the Congress’ plea of granting six more months to it to complete the process of organisational polls.
New Delhi: The Election Commission has extended till December 31 the June 30 deadline set for the Congress to hold organisational polls. The EC has allowed the Congress’ plea of granting six more months to it to complete the process of organisational polls.

“There will, however, be no further extension beyond December 2017,” the EC said. The EC had given an ultimatum to the Congress to complete the organisational polls by June 30.

This means the elevation of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress President would come through by the year-end. There has been a growing concern among the senior party leadership for initiating organisational changes within the Congress after its drubbing in UP.

AICC general secretary Janardan Dwivedi said the Congress had written to the poll body for granting more time to the party for completing the process of holding organisational polls by six more months.

Tags: election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

