Nation, Politics

Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav to hold separate meetings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Mar 28, 2017, 1:54 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2017, 2:07 am IST
SP president Akhilesh Yadav has convened a meeting of newly-elected MLAs on Tuesday.
Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh may not have split formally as yet but for all practical purposes, the party is working on two parallel tracks.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav has convened a meeting of newly-elected MLAs on Tuesday while Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has called the party MLAs for a meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Akhilesh Yadav had earlier convened a meeting of newly elected MLAs on March 16 in which he had been authorised to name the leader of Opposition.  

According to party sources, Mr Akhilesh Yadav is keen to name former minister Ram Govind Chaudhary as the leader of opposition while Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav wants the post to be given to Mr Shivpal Yadav who has held the position earlier too.

Senior SP leader Mohd Azam Khan is also said to be keen on the post since it would give him an opportunity to take on the BJP in the Vidhan Sabha.

No discussions have yet been held on the reasons for the party’s debacle in the recently concluded elections and it is learnt that some of the legislators had met Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav, asking him to take over the party again and check the downslide.

“There is no denying the fact that Mr Akhilesh Yadav’s leadership has come under a cloud and we need to rethink our strategy if we wish to regain lost ground in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said a newly elected MLA.

Tags: akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Steve Smith caught abusing Murali Vijay in Dharamsala Test

Steve Smith appeared to have hurled abuses at members of the Indian cricket team, mainly Murali Vijay, during the Dharamsala Test. (Photo: PTI)
 

This new WhatsApp update could once again annoy you

WhatsApp even re-added its basic text based status update feature following a backlash from users who complained about its removal.
 

Bowlers dismantle Australia in Dharamsala, India set for series win

It was a valiant effort by the Indian bowling unit to dismiss all Australian batsmen on a supposedly batting-friendly pitch and a performance which has put India right on top to win back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Ajinkya Rahane pulls off a stunner in slip cordon

Ajinkya Rahane and Wriddhiman Saha celebrate the wicket of Peter Handscomb. (Photo: BCCI)
 

The real reason why most men like having sex more in the morning

The testosterone levels are at their highest in mornings (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Take a tour of Tirupati temple on TV

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

OPS pushing ‘Electric Pole’ as ‘Two Leaves’: Dinakaran files complaint with EC

AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran (Photo: File)

TN: TTV Dinakaran releases party manifesto for RK Nagar by polls

AIADMK AmmaDeputy General Secretary T T V Dinakaran (Photo: File)

Siddaramaiah govt in 'confrontation mode' with Centre: K’taka BJP

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)

Take quick decision on restructuring Congress Committee: Digvijay to Rahul

AICC General Secretary and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo: PTI)

With eyes on MCD polls, Shah asks BJP workers to unfurl victory flag in Delhi too

BJP chief Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham