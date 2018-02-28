K Chandrasekhar Rao to BJP: Don’t test patience

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inspects construction works of Korata-Chanaka barrage, being taken up on river Penganga on the state borders on Tuesday. Ministers Jogu Ramanna, T. Harish Rao and Etala Rajender are also seen. (Photo: DC)

Adilabad: Coming out openly against the Congress and the BJP, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that it is not good for the BJP to test farmers further as they might lose their patience since they are facing a lot of problems in the country. Rao was addressing Adilabad Constituency-level officials’ meeting here.

“TRS MPs will question the Central government over farmers’ issues, including Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various crops, in the coming Bud-get Session in Parliament while targeting the BJP and Prime Minister Nare-ndra Modi,” KCR said and added that it was high time the national political parties at the Centre did something to help the farmers.

KCR questioned as to why Mr Modi and the BJP failed to hike the MSP for maize and other traditional crops while they hiked the prices of consumer goods and DA for government employees. He said that the farmers will cultivate traditional crops if they get good MSP.

Mr Rao warned that the farmers were not ready to listen to deceptive tales of the Congress and the BJP now and it is better for these national parties to start working for the welfare of the farmers.

The CM made it clear that he has every right to criticise the Congress and BJP for their failures with regard to farmers’ issues as they both together ruled the country all these years and asked why the two parties were finding fault with the CM for criticising the damage they caused to the farm community.

Mr Rao said he had promised to sanction an air strip or a mini- aerodrome in Adilabad district headquarters in the more than 300 acre land acquired for the purpose and the airstrip will enable to operate domestic air lines. He had also promised an agricultural college and a Marathi medium college for the benefit of the children of Marathi people who had settled here in Adilabad since long.

The CM said they wanted to keep the cosmopolitan culture of Telangana alive by sanctioning the Marathi college.

Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the local MLAs and MPs will distribute bank Cheques, for giving financial assistance as agriculture investment to the farmers, from April 20.