DK Aruna plans to take up padayatra across Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 28, 2018, 1:22 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2018, 1:22 am IST
Ms Aruna, as incharge of party affairs of Rang-areddy district, participated in bus yatra on Monday.
Hyderabad: As senior Congress leaders embarked on the Praja Chaitanya Yatra to showcase unity among party leaders, senior Congress MLA from Gadwal and former minister D.K. Aruna on Tuesday announced she would undertake a padayatra across the state.

This would be to expose TRS governme-nt’s failures and explain to the people to bring Congress to power reci-procate their gesture to Ms Sonia Gandhi who was credited with granting Telangana State.

 

Ms Aruna, as incharge of party affairs of Rang-areddy district, participated in bus yatra on Monday but on the second day preferred to return to capital to anno-unce her own yatra fr-om Alampur to Adil-abad covering all the 119 Assembly segments.

She had been maintaining her individuality ever since N. Uttam Kumar Reddy was appointed TPCC chief and party sources said she was keen on the Chief Minister post if Congress came to power.

It was a known fact that she did not like the admission of BJP leader Nagam Janardhan Re-ddy into the Congress and even went to Delhi to complain to AICC pr-esident Rahul Gandhi.

“I am only interested in seeing Congress back to power in the state and planning my padayatra accordingly,” she said.

I have already met AICC secretary R.C. Kuntia and conveyed my wish to take up padayatra from April,” Ms Aruna told mediapersons here on Tuesday.

However, party circles felts she was trying to build a separate group within the party to challenge the leadership of Uttam Kumar Reddy who took up the bus yatra intended to unite all senior leaders. 

