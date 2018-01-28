search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Boycott those giving triple talaq: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2018, 2:41 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2018, 2:41 am IST
Stating that after the Delhi rape case, there was a rapid increase in rape cases and every two hours a woman was being raped in India.
MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
 MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday appealed to Muslims to socially boycott those who take the instant triple talaq route for divorce.

Addressing a public meeting, ‘Tahafuzz-e- Shariayat (Save Sharia)’ at Secunderabad late on Friday night, he reiterated that the triple talaq Bill was unjust to women; if it becomes law it would lead to the exploitation of women.

 

He said that the Bill was a conspiracy against the Muslim community and it is a strategy to bring out the women of the community on roads and send the men to prison.

Asking whether the legislation would stop the practice of instant triple talaq, he said between 2005-2015 there were more than 80,000 dowry deaths in India and 22 women die daily due to dowry.

Stating that after the Delhi rape case, there was a rapid increase in rape cases and every two hours a woman was being raped in India. He said evils in society cannot be eradicated through legislation.

He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre had tried to push the triple talaq Bill without consulting Muslims scholars or even Muslim members of the Union Cabinet. “Yet the Prime Minister took several measures to safeguard the sentiments of Rajputs.” 

Tags: aimim president asaduddin owaisi, secunderabad, triple talaq bill
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018 Player Auction: What each squad looks like after action on Day 1

(Photo: BCCI)
 

‘Aadhaar’ chosen Oxford Dictionaries' Hindi word of 2017, beats Modi's ‘Mitron’

Other words such as ‘Mitron’, ‘Notebandi’, ‘Gau-Rakshak’ were also considered, but the widespread discussions and debates around ‘Aadhaar’ was reason it was selected as the word of the year, journalist Saurabh Dwivedi said during the discussion. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction: Top 5 stars who went unsold on Day 1

Joe Root, Chris Gayle, Mitchell McClenaghan and Lasith Malinga were the biggest caualties as they failed to find any buyers in the auction. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
 

Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction: Yuvraj Singh and other bargain buys

There were some notable bargain buys in the auction on Saturday. (Photo: AP / AFP/ BCCI)
 

From most expensive to blowing cold: Yuvraj Singh's up and down journey in IPL

(Photo: AFP)
 

Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction Day 1: These are the big winners till lunch

Indian opener KL Rahul hit pay dirt with a Rs 11 crore deal with Kings XI Punjab, while controversial England all-rounder Ben Stokes also triggered a bidding war before going to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12.50 crore at the IPL auctions, here on Saturday.(Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Hostility: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah may dump his poaching plan

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Virtual war rages, DVS Gowda responds to CM Siddaramaiah tweet

CM Siddaramaiah

Mangaluru:: How did Veerappa Moily became the CM? Poojary’s autobiography says it all

Veteran Congress leader B. Janardhan Poojary releases his autobiography Saala Melada Sangrama in Mangaluru on Friday. (Photo:KPN)

Won’t obstruct PM Narendra Modi’s February 4 visit, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah having food during the launch of a mobile Indira Canteen in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo:KPN )

CM Siddaramaiah can’t stop BJP’s yatra to power: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah speaks at party’s Parivarthana Yatra in Mysuru on Thursday. (Photo:KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham