UP polls: Congress to contest all 10 Assembly seats in Amethi, Rae Bareli

PTI
Published Jan 28, 2017, 7:28 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2017, 7:29 pm IST
Fielding of candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli was one of the issues of contention between Congress and SP during alliance talks.
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Amethi: Notwithstanding its alliance with Samajwadi Party, Congress will contest all the 10 Assembly seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli, the Lok Sabha constituencies represented by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, respectively, in Uttar Pradesh, the party announced here today.

"According to the party high command, Congress will contest all the 10 seats in Amethi and Rae Bareli," said Congress leader Sanjay Singh, who heads the campaign committee of the party.

Fielding of candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli was one of the issues of contention between Congress and SP during their talks to forge the pre-poll alliance.

Singh claimed that Samajwadi Party had assured Congress that it (Congress) will contest on all the 10 seats in these Lok Sabha constituencies of the Congress vice president and the party president, respectively.

"Congress will contest on all the seats and the party is firm on this resolve," he stressed.

To a question on BJP fielding his estranged first wife Garima Singh from Amethi, Singh said the saffron party has "ignored its committed workers and given ticket to a candidate who is neither recognised nor has had any relation with the people of Amethi".

He went on to add that "Amethi has only one 'Rani' (queen) who is Amita Singh (his present wife) and had long been preparing ground for contesting from Amethi Assembly seat".

As per its alliance pact with SP, Congress will contest 105 out of 403 seats of the UP Assembly.

Tags: uttar pradesh assembly elections, congress, samajwadi party
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

The Madhav Narayan festival is a month long festival where Nepalese worship goddess Swasthini and Lord Shiva. The women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepal celebrates Madhav Narayan festival
New York, Cambodia,Thailand and Japan celebrate the Lunar New Year in the most unique fashion. (Photos: AP)

Lunar New Year celebrations across the world
A dustbin that seems to resemble the new US president Donald Trump due to a yellow lid like his hair has sparked another photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter)

Here's what the internet did to a dustbin resembling Donald Trump
Even in the 21st century rape survivors are still blamed by sections of society. Misogynistic views about women give rise to allegations that victims put themselves in a vulnerable position because of the way they behave or dress. (Photo: Facebook)

Striking illustrations take on victim-shaming
The victim blaming and outrageous victim blaming following the Bengaluru mass molestations caused women to come out and reiterate their right to go out after dark (Photo: Facebook)

Women hit out at sexism from Hyderabad to Delhi with #IWillGoOut
Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Netizens compare crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events
