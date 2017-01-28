Nation, Politics

UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi set for big Sunday stage

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2017, 2:14 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2017, 2:46 am IST
The two parties are also in the process of coining a series of slogans which would be launched shortly.
Their joint appearance before the media would help in reaping a bumper electoral harvest.
 Their joint appearance before the media would help in reaping a bumper electoral harvest.

New Delhi: In a bid to further cement the poll alliance with Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is expected to hold a joint press conference with State Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav shortly. Senior leaders from both sides are of the view that coming together of both the leaders on the same stage would send out a “strong and correct political message’’ to cadres across the State.

The press conference is being planned for January 29, Sunday.  Rahul Gandhi is campaigning in other States such as Punjab, which are also headed for Assembly elections.

Further the two leaders are also scheduled to address a marathon 14 rallies across UP, which is headed for a seven-phase polling starting February 11. According to the plan so far there will be two joint rallies before every phase of polls.

The two sides are also in the process of coining a series of slogans which would be launched shortly with the first one being,“ UP ko yeh saath pasand hai (UP likes this combination).’’ The other slogan in consideration is “Apne ladke vs Bahari Modi” to cash in on the fcat that BJP has not projected any local face as its chief ministerial candidate yet. Planning on campaign strategies is also on in full swing, sourced said.

Tags: samajwadi party, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addressing an election rally in Sultanpur on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

UP polls: Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav to attend six joint rallies

Akhilesh Yadav starts his campaign; Rahul Gandhi will follow soon.
25 Jan 2017 2:01 AM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul needs Akhilesh's carrier to save his political career: BJP

BJP, which had won 71 out of 80 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, has been pulling out all stops to capture power in UP.
23 Jan 2017 7:54 PM

World Gallery

Trump had signed an executive order telling officials to begin to 'plan, design and construct a physical wall' along the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) US-Mexico border, making good on a central campaign pledge. A border patrol vehicle sits along the US-Mexico border wall in San Ysidro, California. (Photo: AFP)

What US-Mexico border looks like before Donald Trump's wall
Ethnic Chinese Thais offer flowers before prayers at the Leng Nuei Yee Chinese temple in Bangkok, Thailand. Chinese New Year falls on January 28, this year, marking the beginning of the Year of Rooster according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

New Year: Chinese prepare for the year of Fire Rooster
Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years. President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd with Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, left, and their families at the Freedom Ball in Washington.

From inaugural parade to balls: US first couple displays flawless style
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20, 2017-- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world.

Protesters gather in millions as US gears up for Donald Trump's inauguration
A Nigerian air force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists mistakenly bombed a refugee camp on Tuesday, killing more than 100 refugees and aid workers and wounding 200, a government official and doctors said. (Photo: AP)

Nigerian air force bombs refugee camp, scores dead
Many Spanish residents took to the streets on January 16 to ride their horses through bonfire flames as part of a planned display that got its start several centuries ago.

Spanish ritual of horses and fire survives time and critics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kashmir police clear 4 km of snow to rescue stranded pregnant woman

A man checks his vehicle stuck in snow in Tangmarg, northwest of Srinagar (Photo: PTI)
 

Xiaomi Mi 6 Premium with 6GB RAM tipped to feature ceramic body

Xiaomi has already confirmed that it won’t be launching the smartphone at MWC, meaning the company will have a separate event for the Mi 6 launch.
 

Restaurant gives 25% 'seen rat' discount to customer for spotting rodent

The manager said they don't have rodents (Photo: Facebook)
 

WhatsApp lets you track your friends in real-time

Talking about how the feature works, there are ones with privacy implications for WhatsApp users.
 

Couple takes the plunge with first ever undersea wedding in Kerala

They underwent two days of training before the wedding (Photo: YouTube)
 

New Chrome extension designed to troll Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul-Modi face off in Punjab: Congress is history now, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at a rally in Punjab. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Ram temple issue will always be alive: Katiyar

BJP MP Vinay Katiyar (Photo: File)

India as a Republic cannot function according to dictator's whims: Rahul on Modi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

Not acceptable to the party: Venkaiah slams Katiyar's sexist comment on Priyanka

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu speaking at IIMC. (Photo: AP)

No fight in BJP over tickets, says UP BJP Chief

BJP state president Keshav Prasad Maurya with Thakur Dalbeer Singh of Lok Dal and other leaders from different parties after they joined BJP at party office in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham