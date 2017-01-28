UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi set for big Sunday stage

New Delhi: In a bid to further cement the poll alliance with Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is expected to hold a joint press conference with State Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav shortly. Senior leaders from both sides are of the view that coming together of both the leaders on the same stage would send out a “strong and correct political message’’ to cadres across the State.

The press conference is being planned for January 29, Sunday. Rahul Gandhi is campaigning in other States such as Punjab, which are also headed for Assembly elections.

Further the two leaders are also scheduled to address a marathon 14 rallies across UP, which is headed for a seven-phase polling starting February 11. According to the plan so far there will be two joint rallies before every phase of polls.

The two sides are also in the process of coining a series of slogans which would be launched shortly with the first one being,“ UP ko yeh saath pasand hai (UP likes this combination).’’ The other slogan in consideration is “Apne ladke vs Bahari Modi” to cash in on the fcat that BJP has not projected any local face as its chief ministerial candidate yet. Planning on campaign strategies is also on in full swing, sourced said.