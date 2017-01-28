Controversial MP Yogi Adityanath’s outfit emerges as BJP rival in UP polls

Gorakhpur: The Bharatiya Janata Party had chosen its Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath, known for controversial statements, to campaign for the first two phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. However, on Friday, the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), helmed by Yogi Adityanath, also released a separate list of six candidates from Kushinagar and Maharajganj districts, The Indian Express reported. HYV is set to contest polls on 64 seats.

The state President of HYV, Sunil Singh said, "BJP insulted Yogi Adityanath. Hindu Yuva Vahini will field candidates on all the seats."

When asked if Adityanath is aware of the decision, Singh said, "Yogi Adityanath Ji is denying that Hindu Yuva Vahini will contest UP polls because he is under the influence of BJP's black magic."

"The people of eastern UP wanted Adityanath ji to be declared as the chief ministerial face, but the BJP ignored him. BJP did not even include him in their election management committee,” Sunil Singh was quoted as saying.

Last week, HYV announced their candidates on Khadda, Kushinagar and Padrauna seats from Kushinagar district and Paniyara, Pharendra and Siswa seats in Maharajganj.

Furthermore, of the list of 10 candidates that were provided by HYV, only two were given BJP ticket.

To the contrary, Yogi Adityanath said, "Hindu Yuva Vahini is a non-political organisation with nationalist mission and its members support BJP."

Meanwhile, the BJP urged the voters to "ignore personal ambitions" and stated that HYV candidates will not dampen the chances of BJP.