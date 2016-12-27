Telangana govt has created 5 lakh jobs in 2 years: KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: The state has attracted 2,929 industries with Rs 49,463 crore investments since its formation, providing jobs to 1.95 lakh directly and 3 lakh indirectly.

Industries minister K.T. Rama Rao told the Assembly on Monday that out of 2,929 industries approved, 1,138 had commenced commercial operations, 405 were in advanced stage of completion and the rest were under various stages of construction.

Nearly half the investments were in the power sector, the government said during a debate on the TS industrial policy (TS-iPASS).

“About 880 industries are yet to commence operations. They were given approvals two-three months ago and work is expected to be started soon,” he said.

He said the government had taken back 764 acres from 205 industries which were allotted by previous governments and were lying unused. “Brahmani Infratech and Indu Projects were given 250 acres each on city outskirts by the Congress government," he said.

Mr Rao said the state government has laid special focus to tap investments in the aerospace and defence sectors and was planning to set up one more aerospace park at Ibrahimpatnam in addition to those at Adibatla and Shamshabad.

He stated that government would launch an “Invest Telangana’ initiative under which desks would be set up in China, the US, the EU and southeast Asian countries to attract investments.

TPCC president and Congress legislator N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said TS-iPASS had become more of a publicity stunt.

“Industries are not about just IT/ ITES industry or mega industries. The investments should come in micro, small and medium industries which provide a large number of jobs. Instead of encouraging new MSMEs, the lopsided policies of the TRS government had resulted in thousands of MSMEs downing shutters and making lakhs of workers jobless,” Mr Reddy said.