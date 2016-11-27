 LIVE !  :  Ben Stokes picked up the important wicket of Virat Kohli. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, Day 2: England dismiss Kohli, India in trouble
 
Nation, Politics

Bharat bandh: Nitish Kumar, Modi's lone ally in Oppn camp

PTI
Published Nov 27, 2016, 3:40 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 3:41 pm IST
JD(U) has decided to stay away from the bharat bandh called by a united Oppn to protest the governemnt's demonetisation move.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo: PTI)
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: In pursuance of party chief Nitish Kumar support to demonetisation, JD (U) has decided to keep off from the nationwide protest by Opposition tomorrow against the scrapping of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes as well the dharna to be held by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee here on November 30.

"We have supported and welcomed the Centre's demonetisation move. Then how can we oppose or be the part of activity like bandh which is meant to protest the issue which our party has strongly supported," Bihar unit JD (U) President Bashishtha Narayan Singh said on Sunday.

Singh attended a high level party meeting held by party chief President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last evening to take a decision on Monday's stir called by Opposition parties to corner the Narendra Modi government over the ban on denomination currencies to fight black money.

The meeting chaired by Kumar was attended by senior party functionaries K C Tyagi, R C P Singh, Harivansh, Bashishtha Narayan Singh, Pawan Verma, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and others.

In addition to keeping away from the November 28 agitation, JD(U) would not participate in Banerjee's dharna in Patna on Wednesday to demand roll back of demonetisation.

"JD(U) will not be part of any agitation against demonetisation including the dharna of Mamata Banerjee on November 30 in Patna," party Secretary General K C Tyagi said.

"We have taken an ideological position in favour of demonetisation so how can we be part of any agitation seeking its roll back," Tyagi said while stating his party's stand on the proposed agitation as well as the sit-in by TMC chief, who is on the forefront of agitation against demonetisation.

Kumar on Friday had said that he had a talk with Mamata Banerjee only before her visit to Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet President Pranab Mukherjee against the demonetisation.

"She had spoken to me before going to Rashtrapati Bhawan and I had pointed to her that even the President has supported demonetisation," Kumar had said about parleys with Banerjee.

Tags: nitish kumar, demonetisation, mamata banerjee

World Gallery

Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.

Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro dies at 90
A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad on Thursday.

ISIS truck bomb in Iraq sows carnage among Shiite pilgrims
Tokyo residents woke up Thursday to the first November snowfall in more than 50 years. And the Japan Meteorological Agency said it was the first time fallen snow on the ground was observed in November since such records started to be taken in 1875.

Tokyo gets snowfall in November for first time in 54 years
Iraqi fighters battling to oust the Islamic State group from Mosul recaptured the Catholic Mar Behnam monastery on Sunday, allowing its priests to return. (Photo: AFP)

Prayers return to Iraqi monastery ravaged by ISIS
Millions of black-clad Shia Muslims, crying and beating their chests in mourning, streamed through a shrine in the Iraqi city of Karbala Monday under heavy protection from the security forces.

Millions throng Iraq shrine despite fears of an Islamic State attack
Displaced Iraqi citizens have been fleeing the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants. (Photo: AP)

Iraq: Civilians flee fighting between ISIS militants, Iraqi forces in Mosul
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

North Korea's Kim Jong-un gets scientists to develop sex potion from sea urchins

The potion is said to be safe from side effects and is non addictive (Photo: AFP)
 

Watching too much porn causes sexually abusive behaviour among teens

UK has already announced strict security regulations for restricting access (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Post workout, Shah Rukh Khan wants to have biryani with Salman Khan!

Foes-turned-friends, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman's bromance has no end.
 

A woman's unusual experience with an Uber cab driver is going viral

She also accompanied them to the police station to make sure the driver got justice (Photo: Facebook)
 

Boy shares touching experience about taking a street kid to a restaurant

He said it gave more pleasure than any concert or fancy cars (Photo: Facebook)
 

Priyanka Chopra dines with Suits star Meghan Markle!

Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra and Mubina Rattonsey (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ priyankachopra).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

On note ban, PM is Moun Modi, says Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo: PTI)

Punjab will be made drug-free within one month: Arvind Kejriwal

National Convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal is garlanded during a rally in Samana, Patiala. (Photo: PTI)

Oppn has no issues; opposing everything Modi govt doing: Amit Shah

BJP National President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Modi sleeping peacefully, poor spending sleepless nights: Congress

Congress leader Kapil Sibal in Parliament (Photo: PTI)

BJP settled black money before note ban announcement: Mayawati

BSP Chief Mayawati addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham