Ex-Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda barred from contesting elections for 3 years

Published Sep 27, 2017
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission today disqualified for three years former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda from contesting elections for failing to file details of expenses related to the 2009 Lok Sabha polls he fought.

He had won the polls from the Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand. An order issued by the Commission said that Koda "stands disqualified for three years" from today for "failing to lodge his account of election expenses in the manner required by the law and for having no good reason or justification for such failure".

The Commission order signed by Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti and Election Commissioner O P Rawat cited section 10-A of the Representation of the People Act to disqualify Koda.

The Commission had been hearing the case against Koda for allegedly furnishing false election expenditure records after the 2009 polls.

Koda was elected as independent MP in 2009, and in October 2010 the Election Commission had issued a notice to him asking him as to why he should not be disqualified on the ground that he had allegedly shown the election expenses much less than the actual amount of Rs 18,92,353.

The 49-page order said the account of poll expenses submitted by the Jharkhand politician was "untrue and false".

Koda had moved the Delhi High Court questioning EC's jurisdiction, but the poll panel was given a go ahead by the court to proceed against the politician.

