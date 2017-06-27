World, America

3-nation tour: Modi leaves for Netherlands; terror talk on table

PTI
Published Jun 27, 2017, 7:46 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2017, 9:15 am IST
Modi will meet CEOs of Dutch companies and will encourage them to join the Indian growth story.
President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, step into the Rose Garden to make joint statements at the White House in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017. (Photo: AP)
 President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, step into the Rose Garden to make joint statements at the White House in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for Netherlands, the final leg of his three-nation tour, after concluding his visit to the US.

In the US, Modi held talks with President Donald Trump on Tuesday during which the two leaders vowed to strengthen co-operation on terror. India and the US also urged Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch cross-border terror strikes.

"Wrapping up a historic visit, setting a new milestone in #IndiaUS relationp. PM departs for Netherlands, last leg of his three nation tour," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

In Netherlands, Modi will have an official meeting with Dutch PM Mark Rutte, with whom he will have a discussion on global issues including counter-terrorism and climate change.

He will meet with CEOs of Dutch companies and "will encourage them to join the Indian growth story."

"I will also call on King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and meet Queen Maxima," he had said in a Facebook post before leaving on his three-nation trip.

Modi will also address the Indian diaspora in the country.

Tags: three nation tour, narendra modi, donald trump, bilateral ties, modi in us
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

 




Related Stories

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug while making statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

India, US to cooperate against JeM, LeT; urge Pak to stop cross-border terrorism

India, US also called on Islamabad to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai.
27 Jun 2017 9:14 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asked why he attended BCCI SGM, N Srinivasan loses his cool on reporter

"Where are you from, which channel," N Srinivasan questioned a scribe when he asked him in what capacity he attended the SGM. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple CEO touts India impact in push for deeper market access

Apple CEO Tim Cook (Photo: AP)
 

What relevance does a monochrome sensor hold in a dual camera sensor?

When we say better camera photos, what we mean is DSLR-rivalling levels of clarity, colour detection and depth-of-field effects.
 

Trump Sarkar welcomes Modi Sarkar: US Prez learns Hindi for meeting with Modi

President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 

‘Mummified humanoid’ discovered; proof of aliens or just another hoax?

According to them, when the body was discovered — it was covered in white power apparently used to preserve the remains. (Image: YouTube)
 

2 Indian cyclists create history,complete Race Across America

Srinivas Gokulnath (Left ) from Nashik and Dr Amit Samarth of Nagpur took part in Race Across America (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

India, US to cooperate against JeM, LeT; urge Pak to stop cross-border terrorism

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug while making statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

India, US send strong message to Pak, urge to stop terror attacks

Donald Trump, Narendra Modi President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands while making statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Trump eager to meet President Putin at Germany summit, US officials wary

The White House said no final decision has been made about whether a meeting will take place. (Photo: AP/File)

PM Narendra Modi takes a jibe at Pakistan’s terror agenda

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Oval Office welcomes PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with US secretary of defence Jim Mattis in Washington DC USA on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham