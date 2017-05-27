Nation, Politics

No let-up in attacking BJP, Congress, K Chandrasekhar Rao tells MPs

Sources said the Chief Minister will talk of how legislators can counter the opposition in the respective constituencies.
Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a joint Parliamentary and Legislature Party meeting on Saturday at the party’s headquarters, Telangana Bhavan. (Photo: Facebook)
Hyderabad: With the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party stepping up their political activities across the state two years ahead of a general election, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti too feels it must do likewise and not be too complacent. 

Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a joint Parliamentary and Legislature Party meeting on Saturday at the party’s headquarters, Telangana Bhavan. 

At the meeting he is expected to dwell on various political issues, including the three-day celebrations to mark the formation of Telangana State. He is also expected to release the third survey report he ordered on the performance of each and every MP and MLA in the state, though party sources say reports from some districts are yet to reach him.

Sources said the Chief Minister will talk of how legislators can counter the opposition in the respective constituencies. 

It is expected that the party will authorise Mr Rao to take any decision he wants with regard to supporting a candidate for Presidential and Vice Presidential elections. Neither of the two major national coalitions, the National Democratic Alliance and the United Progressive Alliance, has so far decided on a candidate. Mr Rao is unlikely to announce his support for any particular candidate in Saturday’s meeting. 

