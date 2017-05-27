Nation, Politics

Telangana Congress has high hopes from Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 27, 2017, 1:53 am IST
Updated May 27, 2017, 2:05 am IST
Uttam Kumar Reddy declared that Rahul Gandhi would electrify the party into unity.
PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy speaks at a party meeting in Sanga Reddy on Friday. (Photo:DC)
Hyderabad: Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Friday that AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s participation in the Praja Garjana public meeting on June 1 will pave the way for the revival of the Congress party in the state and will ensure its return to power in the 2019 general election.

Mr Reddy, addressing a preparatory meeting in Sangareddy, declared that Rahul would electrify the party into unity and ensure that it develops a fighting spirit to dislodge TRS government. 

He said the PCC will release a charge-sheet against the government, and will furnish its own list of what the Congress will do for people after coming to power; this will be useful for workers who will be canvassing for the party and will nail TRS misrule.

Mr Reddy said the Sangareddy meeting will highlight the failure of the National Democratic Alliance government at the centre to deliver on the promises it made to Telangana, like establishing the Kazipet coach factory, the steel factory at Bayyaram, the Tribal University, an All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and a division of the High Court.

Tags: uttam kumar reddy, rahul gandhi, trs government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

