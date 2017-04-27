K Chandrasekhar Rao to sound bugle for polls at Warangal

TRS activists give final touches at the venue of the public meeting in Warangal on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao will on Thursday present a report card of his government’s three-year rule at the party’s first mega public meeting in Warangal after the formation of the state and also sound the bugle for 2019 elections.

Though Mr Rao had the other day chided Opposition for linking everything to elections which is still two years away, he will set the agenda, goals for the government and party to ensure a big win again, at Pragathi Nivedana Sabha (progress report meeting).

Though riding high with series of wins in byelections, civic and other polls, accolades for development and welfare schemes from the PM, CMs and others, Mr Rao will ask party leaders not to do anything that can damage the image of the party and the government, especially indulge in corruption.

TRS expects about 12 lakh to 15 lakh people to turn up for the public meeting to be held at Prakashreddypet near Warangal town on the party’s 16th foundation day. Earlier, the plan was to mobilise nine lakh people.

“It will be biggest public meeting of the TRS after formation of Telangana,” Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari said.

From ministers, MPs and MLAs to municipal division party leaders have been set targets to mobilise people through every available mo-de of transport, including buses, cars, tracto-rs, motorbikes, bullock carts etc to the venue.

Highly placed sources in the TRS said Mr Rao would present the fact sheet on formation of the party, launch of Telangana movement, sacrifices of youth and others, attempts to scuttle formation of the state, grant of statehood after a bitter struggle, formation of Telangana on June 2, administrative problems in first two years and finally state becoming the No. 1 state in the country in various spheres. He will also talk about flagship Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha, Asara and other welfare schemes, 2BHK houses, etc.