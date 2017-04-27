A Revanth Reddy seeks free hand, Congress-TD tie-up likely

Hyderabad: In all probability, the TS TD may go for seat adjustments with the Congress, its arch rival, in the coming elections in the State as BJP, its key ally has more or less decided to snap ties with it.

An indication to this effect came on Wednesday after TS TD working president and MLA A. Revanth Reddy sought permission from the party’s national president and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for “political freedom” for the party’s TS unit during their meeting at the AP Secretariat on Tuesday.

Speaking to DC, Mr Reddy said, “I brought up the issue about the BJP toeing a different line in different states and asked him how was it possible. Mr Naidu then told me that when he broached this subject with BJP national president Amit Shah during their recent meeting in Delhi. Amit Shah said that TS BJP leaders do not want the alliance with the TD as the BJP, if it goes solo, may be able to fight for inter-state issues.”

When Mr Naidu revealed this, Mr Reddy sought freedom for the TS TD to formulate its own strategies for the coming elections including striking alliance with other Opposition parties. “Howe-ver, Mr Naidu told me that he will again speak to Amit Shah and then communicate his decision on my request,” Mr Reddy said.

When reminded about his earlier consultations with PCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy of a possible tie-up of TS TD and Congress, he said, “If the BJP is not our ally, we have to take our own decisions to save not only the party but to save Telangana from KCR.”

If such an alliance is stru-ck, it would be the first of its kind political adjustment, since the TD was founded on an anti-Congress plank by the late N.T. Rama Rao.