Nation, Politics

A Revanth Reddy seeks free hand, Congress-TD tie-up likely

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 27, 2017, 1:51 am IST
Updated Apr 27, 2017, 3:17 am IST
Mr Reddy sought freedom for the TS TD to formulate its own strategies for the coming elections.
A. Revanth Reddy
 A. Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: In all probability, the TS TD may go for seat adjustments with the Congress, its arch rival, in the coming elections in the State as BJP, its key ally has more or less decided to snap ties with it.

An indication to this effect came on Wednesday after TS TD working president and MLA A. Revanth Reddy sought permission from the party’s national president and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for “political freedom” for the party’s TS unit during their meeting at the AP Secretariat on Tuesday.

Speaking to DC, Mr Reddy said, “I brought up the issue about the BJP toeing a different line in different states and asked him how was it possible. Mr Naidu then told me that when he broached this subject with BJP national president Amit Shah during their recent meeting in Delhi. Amit Shah said that TS BJP leaders do not want the alliance with the TD as the BJP, if it goes solo, may be able to fight for inter-state issues.”

When Mr Naidu revealed this, Mr Reddy sought freedom for the TS TD to formulate its own strategies for the coming elections including striking alliance with other Opposition parties.  “Howe-ver, Mr Naidu told me that he will again speak to Amit Shah and then communicate his decision on my request,” Mr Reddy said.

When reminded about his earlier consultations with PCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy of a possible tie-up of TS TD and Congress, he said, “If the BJP is not our ally, we have to take our own decisions to save not only the party but to save Telangana from KCR.”

If such an alliance is stru-ck, it would be the first of its kind political adjustment, since the TD was founded on an anti-Congress plank by the late N.T. Rama Rao.

Tags: a. revanth reddy, ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, amit shah
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hanging hotel in Canada lets people live in domes hanging in the wild

An escape from the perils of life in metros (Photo: Facebook)
 

England all-rounder Zafar Ansari retires from cricket at 25 to pursue law career

Zafar Ansari played three Tests and one ODI for England side and was a part of the Alastair Cook-led team which toured India last year. (Photo: AP)
 

Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu moves into round 2, Saina Nehwal bows out

PV Sindhu defeated Dinar Dyah Ayustine of Indonesia 21-8, 21-18 in a lop-sided encounter that lasted just 31 minutes. (Photo: PTI)
 

Researchers discover 11 'strange' signals using telescope

(Representational image)
 

Man celebrates divorce by distributing 50 kg 'kaju barfi' in Gujarat

Rinkesh Rachchh is looking forward to getting married again (Photo: YouTube)
 

Harbhajan Singh slams Jet Airways pilot for racist remarks, physical assault

Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to say that the Jet Airways pilot named Bernd Hoesslin “physically assaulted a lady and abused a physically challenged man”. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Lt Governor 'fires 1 bullet at me' every day: Kejriwal

Kejriwal's remarks come in the wake of Baijal ordering recovery of Rs 97 crore from the AAP which was

No vote-bank politics: Ravi Shankar Prasad clarifies ‘Muslim sanctity’ remark

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: PTI/File)

Don’t make India ‘Hindia’: MK Stalin lashes out at PM for ‘Hindi imposition’

DMK working president M.K. Stalin (Photo: File)

Lead by example: Rahul takes dig at Modi for advice on social media usage

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: Is M B Patil Siddaramaiah’s pick for KPCC chief?

Karnataka Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham