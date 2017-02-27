Nation, Politics

After protests, Jaya's niece Deepa takes charge as secy of new party

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 27, 2017, 6:38 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 9:45 am IST
On Sunday a large number of people protested in front of her house demanding the sacking of Raja from the post of the forum secretary.
Deepa Jayakumar, neice of late Jayalalithaa, during a press conference in the city on Sunday.
Chennai: The late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s niece, Deepa Jayakumar, who recently entered the political arena by launching her MGR Amma Deepa Forum, announced that she would be the secretary of the forum following protests from the public opposing her earlier nomination of Raja to the post.

Asserting that the forum is for the welfare of the people, she said on Sunday that she would assume charge as secretary and that the details of other office bearers would be released on Monday.

Earlier, she had announced she would be the forum’s treasurer. On Sunday a large number of people protested in front of her house demanding the sacking of Raja from the post of the forum secretary.

“I had already said the posting was a temporary arrangement. I will be the secretary of MGR Amma Deepa Peravai. The other office bearers would be released tomorrow,” she said.

Referring to the circumstances leading to the launch of her political outfit, she said she faced “several hurdle and obstacle” before floating the outfit. “Many people created several hurdles and obstacles trying to ensure that I do not enter politics. But, after facing all those issues and by getting the feedback from majority of those who supported me, I decided to launch this forum,” Deepa disclosed.

Deepa had made her political debut by launching the Forum and unveiling a flag carrying the images of Jayalalithaa and AIADMK founder M. G. Ramachandran, on February 24, coinciding with Jayalalithaa’s 69th birth anniversary.

“True AIADMK supporters are with me and they have been supporting me right since the beginning,” she told reporters here. She said she would decide as to her future course of action based on the people’s wishes, and most importantly, the wishes of true AIADMK supporters.

Deepa reiterated that her recent meeting with former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam was a mere “courtesy call,” and she would decide whether or not to join him in future. “This Forum is only for ensuring the welfare for the people (of Tamil Nadu),” she said.

Tags: ‪jayalalithaa‬‬, deepa jayakumar
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

