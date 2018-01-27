search on deccanchronicle.com
Assembly polls: Surveys hint at bigger win for TDP in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Jan 27, 2018, 1:34 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2018, 3:10 am IST
Naidu conducted the surveys through private agencies, which showed that the TD would get more seats than in the 2014 polls.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: Two surveys commissioned by Telugu Desam supremo and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu point to the party bagging 140 to 145 seats in the Assembly elections in AP.

Mr Naidu conducted the surveys recently through private agencies, which showed that the TD would get more seats than in the 2014 elections.

 

According to sources close to Mr Naidu, the surveys revealed that in Rayalaseema, the TD had improved its position and would get more seats than in 2014. In Prakasam and Nellore districts, where the Reddy community is strong, the TD’s position continued to be weak. In spite of the agitation in the Kapu belt of Godavari districts, TD was strong and would retain its seats.

In the 2014 elections, TD won 103 of the 175 seats and its ally BJP four. In Rayalaseema, the TD won 23 of the 52 seats. In Kadapa, the TD won one of the 10 seats and in Kurnool four of 14. The survey said the TD would improve its tally in two districts after strong YSRC leaders joined the TD.

In Prakasam and Nellore districts where the Reddy community dominates, TD still continued to be weak. In Prakasam of the 12 seats, TD won five and in Nellore three of the 10 last time.

In the coastal region, particularly in the two Godavari districts, the TD continued its top position despite the recent Kapu agitation.

The surveys said that earlier, there was strong dissatisfaction with the TD government due to various reasons, but this time there was no such atmosphere. People were satisfied with pensions, ration supplies and other issues.

The surveys said that in some quarters the youth were disappointed due to non-implementation of TD election promise of unemployment allowance to the educated.

In some constituencies sitting MLAs should change as people were not happy with them, the surveys pointed out. The government image was good, but the performance of the  MLAs were not satisfactory.

Tags: ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


