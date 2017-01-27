Nation, Politics

Uttar Pradesh polls: Mayawati inducts Ansari brothers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Jan 27, 2017, 3:26 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2017, 3:26 am IST
Mukhtar’s son, Abbas Ansari, would make his electoral debut from the Ghosi assembly seat.
BSP supremo Mayawati with the leader of Quami Ekta Dal (QED), in Lucknow on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 BSP supremo Mayawati with the leader of Quami Ekta Dal (QED), in Lucknow on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party, on Thursday, inducted MLA brothers, Mukhtar Ansari and Sigbatullah Ansari and former MP Afzal Ansari after the merger of their party Qaumi Ekta Dal, was rejected by the new Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Announcing their induction onto the party, Mayawati also announced that Mukhtar  Ansari would be the BSP candidate from Mau while his elder brother Sigbatullah Ansari would be the candidate from his Mohamedabad seat in Ghazipur district.

Mukhtar’s son, Abbas Ansari, would make his electoral debut from the Ghosi assembly seat. The BSP president said that the Ansari brothers came from an impressive family background and criminal cases had been set up against them by vested interests to check their growing influence on their community.

“The Ansari brothers were earlier in the BSP but had to leave due to pressure from the Samajwadi Party. I have spoken to them and no evidence of Mukhtar Ansari’s involvement in the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005 has yet been found.

The BSP does not believe in punishing someone for no fault of his but if someone is guilty of breaking the law, we do not spare him and ensure that he gets punishment”, she said. Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in jail since 2005.

Tags: 2017 uttar pradesh polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra cosies up with Baywatch co-star Zac Efron; something brewing?

PeeCee recently made an appearance on the hit TV talk show Koffee with Karan.
 

Young surfer photobombed by shark near beach in Australia

From the angle, it looks like the shark was spooked and is rolling away from the board to escape it (Photo: Facebook)
 

Shiv Sena, Vishwa Hindu Parishad seek ban on SRK's Raees in Gujarat

A still from the film.
 

Miffed after being denied ticket, BJP leaders lie down before UP chief's car

Bharatiya Janata party leaders Sunder Lal Dixit and Rambabu Dwivedi as mark of protest on Thursday lay down in front of the car of the party's state chief Keshav Prasad Maurya. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Hyderabad: Two students drown while taking 'selfies'

The security guards near the water body had asked the students not to enter the water, however, they neglected the advice. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Man behind unified helpline number on highway gets Padma Shri

Vadodara-based doctor Subroto Das received the prestigious Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in the country. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ram temple issue will always be alive: Katiyar

BJP MP Vinay Katiyar (Photo: File)

India as a Republic cannot function according to dictator's whims: Rahul on Modi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

Not acceptable to the party: Venkaiah slams Katiyar's sexist comment on Priyanka

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu speaking at IIMC. (Photo: AP)

No fight in BJP over tickets, says UP BJP Chief

BJP state president Keshav Prasad Maurya with Thakur Dalbeer Singh of Lok Dal and other leaders from different parties after they joined BJP at party office in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)

Soviets didn't take Indira promoting Sanjay as heir seriously: CIA

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham