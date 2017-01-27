Nation, Politics

Clash of Titans: Modi, Rahul and Kejriwal to address rallies in Punjab

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 27, 2017, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2017, 12:19 pm IST
Punjab will vote on February 4 and the counting will take place on March 11.
Chandigarh: Punjab, which is set for an interesting triangular contest between the BJP-SAD combine versus Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, will see all three big faces -- Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal -- address rallies in the state to woo voters on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Jalandhar on Friday to lead the election campaign of the Akali-BJP coalition.

The Congress on the other hand will launch a mega offensive against the Badals in Punjab during the joint public rallies by its vice-president Rahul Gandhi on the same day.

Rahul will arrive in Punjab on a three-day electioneering tour, the highlights of which will be joint public rallies with leaders Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu in Majitha, Jalalabad and Lambi.

Rahul will campaign in Rampura Phul, Talwandi Sabo and Bathinda Urban, besides Majthia on Friday.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal too will be campaigning hard for the state and is expected to address a rally on the same day as his biggest political rivals.

Punjab will vote on February 4 and the counting will take place on March 11.

