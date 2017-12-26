Ananth Hegde unfit to be called a Hindu: Dinesh Gundurao

Bengaluru: Taking a dig at Union Minister of state for Skill Development, Ananth Kumar Hegde's recent remarks on secularism, Congress leaders including KPCC working president, Dinesh Gundurao and KPCC president, Dr G. Parameshwar remarked that the former was not worthy of being called a Hindu as his hateful utterances were not part of the tenets of Hinduism.

Speaking separately to reporters here, Mr Rao said, "Mr Hegde preaches hate and Hindutva which are not part of the peace and tolerance propounded by Hinduism." He added that the country was built on the ideals of secularism and coexistence of people of all castes, creed, race and religion. "What has Mr Hegde done for Karnataka as a Union minister of state for skill development? He has only promoted hatred and is voicing arbitrary opinions like one on the need to change the Constitution," he remarked.

"Mr Hegde's speeches and actions are an insult to Dr B.R. Ambedkar who envisioned an equitable and egalitarian society. His action and words do not befit the office of an elected representative, much less a minister," Mr Rao ridiculed.

Speaking on similar lines, KPCC president, Dr G. Parameshwar demanded an apology from Mr Hegde for his remarks on the Constitution and secularists. "Mr Hegde should have refrained from making statements like - secularists are unaware of their parentage. This is an unparliamentary statement. For this he must make an unconditional public apology," he asserted. Congress senior leader, V. S. Ugrappa stated that Mr Hegde had violated the oath he took as MP by stating that the Constitution will be changed in the days to come.

‘Secularists unaware of parentage’

Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde has kicked up yet another controversy when he mocked at secularists with his remark that they are unware of their parentage.

The remark by the MP that comes months ahead of the Assembly elections in the state sparked condemnation from CM Siddaramaiah who on Monday said the BJP leader has not studied the Constitution, does not know parliamentary or political language. He said Hegde has not learnt the social system and added that people belonging to various religions live in India. Hegde said a new tradition was in vogue, where people project themselves as secular, but asserted he would feel "happy" if someone claims with pride that he is a Muslim, or a Christian, or a Lingayat, or a Brahmin, or a Hindu. "I feel happy because he (the person) knows about his blood, but I don't know what to call those who claim themselves secular," he said.