Note ban to hit terror funds hard, says Rajnath Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 26, 2016, 12:56 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2016, 2:50 am IST
He lauded the coordinated efforts of Central and state intelligence for not letting youths indoctrinated by the ISIS.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses at the All India DGPs conference at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asserted that demonetisation of high-value currency notes will impair the finances of anti-national elements and groups.

He lauded the coordinated efforts of Central and state intelligence for not letting youths indoctrinated by the ISIS to commit any act of terror in the country.

Mr Singh inaugurated the 51st post-Independence DGPs/IGPs Conference-2016 at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the top cops on Saturday.

The three-day conference will deliberate on various security-related issues confronting the nation, and to come out with ways and means to tackle them.

Addressing the conference, Mr Singh commended the efforts of the police forces of the states, Union Territories and the Centre for all-round improvement in the internal security situation in the country, be it insurgency in the North-East, Naxal activities, or the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where “attempts to incite secession and law and order problems were made from our neighbourhood.”

Mr Singh said that 67 youths inspired by the ISIS have been arrested so far while they were planning to carry out terror attacks. “If security agencies keep on working like this and development works continue, Naxalism could end in five years time,” he said.

He acknowledged the relentless efforts of police forces of the states and the Centre in handling these.

Mr Singh emphasised the need for exchange of information relating to best practices among police personnel belonging to all states and Central agencies.

He also desired that contribution of experts of various security domains, such as investigation, forensic science and prosecution, be appropriately recognised.

Earlier, on arrival at the NPA, the Union home minister paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and homage to the martyrs of the Indian Police Service, at the Martyr’s Memorial by laying a wreath.

Mr Singh gave away the Indian Police Medals for meritorious service to officers of the Intelligence Bureau and Ministry of Home Affairs.

In a series of tweets, he said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, North East and checks on Left Wing Extremism has improved a lot during the last year and said that close coordination between Central and state forces was helping in improving security in country.

Mr Singh asked DGPs to prepare a work plan, adding that healthy competition among different Central and state police officials was yielding good results.

He said 10 top police stations putting up outstanding performance will be given awards by MHA annually, beginning next year.

Union ministers of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju and Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, NPA director Aruna M Bahuguna, Heads of CAPFs and senior officers from security and intelligence agencies are attending the conference.

