Don’t need sermons from Manmohan who presided over ‘corrupt’ regime: Govt

Vizag: Highlighting the scams that took place under former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led UPA regime, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said that there was no need to take sermons from the Congress Party, which has a dubious record of loot and cheat, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has given a scam-free governance to the nation.

"Today some Congress people are saying hear the advice of Manmohan Singh. Before asking the Prime Minister or the government to follow his advice, what is it Manmohan Singh has done during his regime? Manmohan Singh has also given a comment that this is a open loot. What is open loot? He presided over the greatest loot in the country's history - coal scam, 2G scam, Commonwealth scam, sugar scam, urea scam, defence scam, Agusta helicopter scam. If I continue the count, I have to continue up to evening," Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu told the media.

Escalating his attack on the former prime minister, Naidu alleged that Singh presided over the great loot which cheated the nation. "Mostly these scams have happened when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister. He presided over the scam regime. He presided over the great loot which looted and cheated the country. Do we need such advice from such people, such party and such government?" he added.

Asserting that Prime Minister Modi-led government has given scam-free governance to the nation, Naidu asserted there is no scam, scandal or black market in the country. "Narendra Modi's government has given a scam-free government to the people. No scam, no scandal, no black market that is the greatness of Narendra Modi government. There is no need for us to learn lessons from the Congress Party, which is having a dubious record of loot and cheat. Let them not dare to give us sermons," he added.

Singh earlier on Thursday termed the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes an "organised loot and legalised plunder."

He said that while he didn't disagree with the objective of the government, a "monumental mismanagement has taken place."

"Even supporters speak of the long run. Those who say demonetisation is good in the long run, should recall the quote: 'In the long run, we are all dead'," he said during the discussion on demonetisation in Rajya Sabha.