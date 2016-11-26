K Chandrasekhar Rao urges Modi for meeting of CMs on demonetisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Telangana CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao on his arrival at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: On his arrival at the Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

He had a special ten minute meeting with the CM at which the demonetisation issue figured prominently.

Mr Rao is learnt to have sought a conference of Chief Ministers of all states to discuss the implications of demonetisation and whether the Centre will compensate states for the loss in revenue and the problems arising out of the shortage of currency.

Mr Rao informed the PM that the state has lost Rs 3,000 crore in revenue due to demonetisation and the delay by the RBI in supplying adequate lower denomination currency and banks in calibrating ATMs to dispense new currency notes.

After the brief meeting, the Prime Minister left for the National Police Academy where he will attend the three-day annual conference of DGPs of all states which begins on Saturday.

At the DGPs conference, Mr Modi is likely to ask the top brass of the police in the country to be vigilant and take stringent action against cross-border terrorism, sleeper cells, channelling of funds to terrorists, cyber crimes and other such activists in the wake of the strike against Pakistan.

This is the Prime Minister’s first interaction with the country’s top police officers after the military strike against Pakistan, the recent engagements with large numbers of Maoists in the Andhra-Odissa Border area and the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes.

Issues pertaining to internal and external security will come up during the three day meet which began here on Friday.