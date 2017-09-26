Kamal Haasan can’t capture power via Twitter: Tamil Nadu minister

CHENNAI: Fisheries minister D. Jayakumar on Monday mocked at actor-activist Kamal Haasan’s announcement that he would take a plunge into politics, saying he can’t dream to capture power “just by being on Twitter”.

Responding to Kamal’s criticism that the state government has failed to control incidence of dengue, Jayakumar said the Health and Family Welfare Department has been taking enough steps to prevent spread of the disease in Tamil Nadu.

“Kamal (Haasan) thinks politics is a movie which runs for 100 days. Is the chief minister's post some kind of a toy that can be purchased from the market? People should recognise and people should accept. It does not happen on Twitter alone,” Jayakumar said.

The minister was responding to questions on Kamal’s announcement that he would soon join politics. While responding to questions, Jayakumar also cited Sivaji Ganesan’s failure in politics though he was extremely popular among the people of Tamil Nadu through his films.

Jayakumar’s criticism against Kamal comes a day after the actor took to Twitter asking people to remove the Government that has “done nothing to remove dengue.” Kamal has been venting his anger against the state government on several issues, including corruption at various levels, through his Twitter account.

“Actors draw crowds at meetings and the entire crowd will not translate into votes. If one aspires to come to politics, he should be among the people working for them. Interacting or merely speaking on Twitter does not help,” Jayakumar said.

AIADMK ministers have been taking pot shots at Kamal on his political ambitions, saying he should launch first instead of merely talking on Twitter.