Amit Shah postpones his proposed tour to Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP president Amit Shah has postponed his proposed tour to Telangana state in October till after the completion of the Gujarat Assembly elections next year. BJP general secretaries will take up whirlwind tours of the starting next month to prepare the party to emerge as an alternative to the TRS.

State BJP president Dr K. Laxman, who attended the party’s two-day national executive meet, said Mr Shah had informed him that he could not spare time till the Gujarat elections which may take place in January.

‘After the Gujarat polls, our party president will be touring Telangana state, In the meantime, party general secretaries Ram Lal (organisation) and Ram Madhav will tour the state and gear up the party workers,” Dr Laxman said.

He said Mr Shah had expressed happiness over his (Dr Laxman’s) report on how the party was scripting strategies and campaigning to counter the TRS, including the formation of 23,000 polling booth-level committees and enrolling 30 lakh members into the party.

Replying to a question, Dr Laxman said several Congress leaders were contacting BJP leaders to enter the party, but the party had decided be selective on who it would allow inside.