Nation, Politics

Can you ask Centre to waive off farm loans: Siddaramaiah to Yeddyurappa

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 26, 2017, 1:36 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 2:51 am IST
Endorsing Siddaramaiah's view, KPCC president, Dr G. Parameshwar lashed out at BJP leaders for trivialising the loan issue.
A file photo of state BJP leaders B.S. Yeddyurappa, and Srinivasprasad having breakfast at a dalit’s house in north Karnataka
 A file photo of state BJP leaders B.S. Yeddyurappa, and Srinivasprasad having breakfast at a dalit’s house in north Karnataka

Bengaluru: Taking a swipe at BJP leaders for demanding a complete farm loan waiver (instead of up to Rs 50,000 announced by his government), Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah on Sunday dared state BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa to ask his party led Central government to declare a farm loan waiver in the country. Speaking to reporters after signing as proposer in the nomination papers of Congress party's presidential candidate, Meira Kumar, Siddaramaiah reminded BJP leaders of their statements that they would urge the Centre to waive farmer loans taken from nationalised banks if the state government wrote off loans taken from co-operative societies.

“I have done it, I am now asking them to keep their word,” he said. He added that BJP leaders had done nothing other than criticise the good work of the ruling party. “The Opposition's job is not just to criticize but also take an impartial look at every issue. If they indulge in politicking, the Congress knows perhaps better how to politicize issues,” he said. Endorsing Siddaramaiah's view, KPCC president, Dr G. Parameshwar lashed out at BJP leaders for trivialising the loan issue. “Their own senior leaders like Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu have said that it has become a fashion to waive farmer loans. No BJP leader in the state has even condemned this statement so far,” he said.

Tags: cm siddaramaiah, b s yeddyurappa, farm loan waiver
Location: India, Karnataka

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Happy to work in a Hindi film but my loyalty remains with Tollywood: Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet
 

In an attempt to meet their Harry, 400 girls show up at Shah Rukh Khan’s residence!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Sanjay Bangar speaks up on coach Anil Kumble quitting post Virat Kohli rift

Anil Kumble tendered his resignation as chief coach of the Indian team after the ICC Champions Trophy due to "untenable" differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 

Narendra Modi lauds Kidambi Srikanth on Australian Open Super Series triumph

Kidambi Srikanth defeated Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 in the Australian Open finals to clinch his fourth Super Series title. (Photo: AP0
 

Kidambi Srikanth downs Chen Long to win Australian Open Super Series title

The world no.11 Kidambi Srikanth won 22-20, 21-16 in a 45-minute clash against the world no.6 Chinese, Chen Long, who is also the current All England champion. (Photo: AP)
 

How to backup life on Earth ahead of any doomsday event

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kerala CM flags fake news, photographs on social media

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: File/PTI)

RSS-led institute to start course for would-be politicians

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

EC disqualifies MP minister Narottam Mishra for misfiling poll expense

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Day after backing Kovind, OPS, EPS head to Delhi; to meet Modi

AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) chief O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy (Photo: File)

Brace for polls in December: Karnataka BJP netas to cadre

State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa with party leaders K.S. Eshwarappa and Arvind Limbavalli during the party office-bearers’ meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham