Nation, Politics

BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Puducherry for 110-day nationwide tour

ANI
Published Jun 26, 2017, 12:03 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 12:25 pm IST
Amit Shah is visiting Puducherry as part of his 110-day nationwide tour to strengthen the party.
BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Puducherry: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah arrived in Puducherry on a two-day visit on Monday.

Shah was welcomed with a traditional song and a motorcycle rally from the airport.

During his 2-day visit, Shah will garland a statue of poet and journalist Subramaniya Bharathi, followed by attending a party meeting to take stock of the political situation in the union territory.

Besides presiding over the party's core committee meeting, he will also hold talks with office bearers, district presidents and general secretaries, among others.

Shah will hold meetings with industrialists, representatives of trade associations, and Chambre De Commerce. He will visit Auroville on Tuesday. This will be his second visit to Puducherry.

Amit Shah is visiting Puducherry as part of his 110-day nationwide tour to strengthen the party.

Tags: amit shah, bharatiya janata party, nationwide tour
Location: India, Puducherry, Pondicherry

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fakhar Zaman opens up on Jasprit Bumrah no-ball in ICC Champions Trophy final

Fakhar Zaman scored a match-winning hundred in the ICC Champions Trophy final against India. (Photo: AP)
 

Virat Kohli’s India in record books with 96th 300 plus totals in ODIs

Team India become the side with most number of 300 plus scores in One-day Internationals, surpassing Australia. (Photo: AP)
 

NASA's Mars probe spots evidence of ancient lake

The Pancam on NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity took the component images of this enhanced-color scene during the mission's "walkabout" survey of an area just above the top of "Perseverance Valley," in preparation for driving down the valley. (Photo: NASA)
 

Google Pixel 2 smartphones: Complete specs leaked?

(Image: Pixel/Representational image)
 

Kangana: At the age of writing love letters, I started struggling

Kangana Ranaut
 

They were trying too hard to be professional: Anurag Basu on Ranbir-Katrina split

Anurag Basu (L), Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif at a promotion event for 'Jagga Jasoos'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kerala CM flags fake news, photographs on social media

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: File/PTI)

RSS-led institute to start course for would-be politicians

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

EC disqualifies MP minister Narottam Mishra for misfiling poll expense

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Day after backing Kovind, OPS, EPS head to Delhi; to meet Modi

AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) chief O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy (Photo: File)

Brace for polls in December: Karnataka BJP netas to cadre

State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa with party leaders K.S. Eshwarappa and Arvind Limbavalli during the party office-bearers’ meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham