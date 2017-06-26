Nation, Politics

Amit Shah will focus on Karnataka to make it ‘Congress mukt’: BS Yeddyurappa

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 26, 2017, 1:39 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 2:50 am IST
The former CM held SC/ST/OBC outreach programmes in Malur, Bangarpet and Bethamangala Assembly constituencies in Kolar.
B S Yeddyurappa. (Photo: PTI)
 B S Yeddyurappa. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa made it clear on Sunday that it will be a centralised campaign for the Assembly 2018 polls- with party president Amit Shah set to concentrate on Karnataka in the last round of the mission to make the country ‘Congress- free.’ “People are fed up with Congress governance (in Karnataka). The party will harp on three years of PM  Narendra Modi’s governance in the run-up to the Assembly polls. Mr Shah will focus on Karnataka as this is the last major state that the Congress is in power now,” said Yeddyurappa, who is currently in Kolar as part of the Jana Samparka Abhiyan, wherein he has covered 71 Assembly constituencies, travelling over 8,690 km.

The former CM held SC/ST/OBC outreach programmes in Malur, Bangarpet and Bethamangala Assembly constituencies in Kolar. Breathing fire against the Congress government, he charged that instead of hastening work on the Yetthinahole project, the government had only purchased pipes and collected commission! Refering to the political situation in Karnataka, he said it had drastically changed after the last two elections in 2013 and 2014. "When JD(S) did not keep its coalition commitment of handing over power to us in 2007, we were forced go to polls and came to power in 2008. In 2013, the BJP was divided into three parts (BJP, KJP and BSR Congress) which helped the Congress come to power. But, this time, we are united and people are looking for good governance on the lines of what Narendra Modi has provided," he said.

When asked about differences among party cadre, Yeddyurappa claimed that they had been ironed out. "Everyone has to work for the party, we are reaching out to all communities in the state. Unlike earlier years, the BJP has grown beyond Coastal, Malnad and Mumbai Karnataka regions. Apart from anti-incumbency of the Congress government, our inherent strength, along with our centralised campaign, will help us come to power," he added.

Tags: b s yeddyurappa, amit shah, congress
Location: India, Karnataka

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Happy to work in a Hindi film but my loyalty remains with Tollywood: Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet
 

In an attempt to meet their Harry, 400 girls show up at Shah Rukh Khan’s residence!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Sanjay Bangar speaks up on coach Anil Kumble quitting post Virat Kohli rift

Anil Kumble tendered his resignation as chief coach of the Indian team after the ICC Champions Trophy due to "untenable" differences with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: AP)
 

Narendra Modi lauds Kidambi Srikanth on Australian Open Super Series triumph

Kidambi Srikanth defeated Chen Long 22-20, 21-16 in the Australian Open finals to clinch his fourth Super Series title. (Photo: AP0
 

Kidambi Srikanth downs Chen Long to win Australian Open Super Series title

The world no.11 Kidambi Srikanth won 22-20, 21-16 in a 45-minute clash against the world no.6 Chinese, Chen Long, who is also the current All England champion. (Photo: AP)
 

How to backup life on Earth ahead of any doomsday event

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kerala CM flags fake news, photographs on social media

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: File/PTI)

RSS-led institute to start course for would-be politicians

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

EC disqualifies MP minister Narottam Mishra for misfiling poll expense

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Day after backing Kovind, OPS, EPS head to Delhi; to meet Modi

AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) chief O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy (Photo: File)

Brace for polls in December: Karnataka BJP netas to cadre

State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa with party leaders K.S. Eshwarappa and Arvind Limbavalli during the party office-bearers’ meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham