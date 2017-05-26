Let’s debate funds figure in public, BJP tells K Chandrasekhar Rao

TS BJP president K. Laxman speaks during a press conference at the party office in Hyderabad on Thursday. MLA G. Kishan Reddy and MLC N. Ramachandra Rao are also seen. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The TS BJP on Thursday decided not to release figures to answer Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s challenge on the Rs 1 lakh-crore funds which its national president Amit Shah claimed were released to TS.

Instead, the party asked the CM to either convene the Assembly for a special debate on the funds released by the Centre to TS, or take part in a debate at any other venue with a non-political person as the moderator.

“He made a challenge as a Chief Minister. We, as members of a political party, cannot dispute his claim since it should be between the state and Central governments. Hence, we decided to challenge the CM to a public debate,” a senior BJP functionary told DC, requesting anonymity.

On record, BJP state president K. Laxman said, “The CM on Wednesday released data pertaining to Central funds totalling about Rs 67,000 crore. Earlier, in the Assembly he mentioned that Union minister Nitin Gadkari sanctioned Rs 47,000 crore for development of National Highways. Adding the two figures will tell you that the total crosses Rs 1 lakh-crore.” He said that if the CM was not satisfied with the calculation, he should accept the BJP’s challenge to a public debate.

The TS BJP chief added: “KCR should keep in mind that his stature is below that of the BJP chief who knows more than him.”

He said there was nothing wrong in Amit Shah touring Nalgonda district for three days to meet the people and know their problems they faced.

“The people told him that the state government failed to construct individual household latrines under the Swachh Bharath mission for which funds were given by the Centre. Is it not the duty of the CM to ensure toilets are constructed to protect the dignity of rural women, instead of sitting in AC rooms and criticising Amit Shah?” the TS BJP chief asked.

“Instead of streamlining his administration, the CM levelling reckless allegations against the BJP chief is unwarranted,” he said.