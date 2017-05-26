Nation, Politics

Telangana: Open to tie-up with TDP, says senior Congress leader

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 26, 2017, 2:14 am IST
Updated May 26, 2017, 2:32 am IST
The Congress would have no objection to working with the TD in TS in the coming elections in order to defeat the TRS and BJP. 
Former Union minister S. Jaipal Reddy addresses the media at the Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: Former Union minister and senior Congress leader S. Jaipal Reddy on Thursday created a buzz on Thursday, saying that the Congress would have no objection to working with the TD in TS in the coming elections in order to defeat the TRS and BJP. 

Speaking at the Gandhi Bhavan, the senior leader said that he does not see any Third Front emerging in the state. 

“Instead, I visualise a situation where like-minded parties forge an alliance to take on the TRS and BJP in the state,” the former Union minister said. 

He said though there was a lot of time to discuss alliances, the need of the hour was that all democratic and like-minded parties come together to form an alliance to defeat the TRS and BJP.

However, senior MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy immediately contradicted Jaipal Reddy’s statement, saying that when the Congress was strong enough to face political challenges, there was no need to talk of alliances. 

“How can we can have an alliance with the TD which is part of the NDA? why should seniors talk about alliances now. Wouldn’t such talk weaken the Congress?” the MLC asked.

Referring to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s outburst against BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday, Jaipal Reddy said it looks as if the TRS and BJP were quarreling now and will try to forge an alliance later. 

“The BJP is like a snake of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the hood and Amit Shah the tail. How can KCR be friendly with the hood and fight the tail? The former Union minister asked.

“While KCR is giving the impression that he is fighting the BJP, fact is that he and Narendra Modi have an understanding. According to my information, the TRS and BJP will contest the 2019 elections together,” the senior leader said. 

“KCR is afraid of Modi. The PM has all the information about KCR’s corruption. I believe KCR will not go to the extent of embarrassing Modi at any cost,”  Jaipal Reddy said. 

Referring to Amit Shah’s statement that the Centre has given Rs 1 lakh-crore to TS, he brushed aside the argument saying that similar statements were made with regard to Bihar and AP and were also proven wrong. 

