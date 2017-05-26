Nation, Politics

Fulfil promises made, earn love of Telangana, Harish Rao tells Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 26, 2017, 1:59 am IST
Updated May 26, 2017, 2:28 am IST
Irrigation minister T. Harish Rao on Thursday demanded Amit Shah take immediate steps for bifurcation of the High Court
Amit Shah
 Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister T. Harish Rao on Thursday demanded BJP national president Amit Shah take immediate steps for bifurcation of the High Court and also fulfil other pending promises made to Telangana to win over the people of the state. 

Addressing a news conference along with other TRS leaders here on Thursday, the senior minister said that Amit Shah neither responded to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s questions on his claims regarding release of Central funds to the state nor did he come out with any statement on undoing the injustices done to the state.

This, the senior minister said, clearly establishes the fact the BJP national president lied during his three-day tour and did not have anything to offer to Telangana. 

“When the NDA government, during its very first Cabinet meeting, brought an Ordinance merging seven mandals of Telangana into Andhra Pradesh, it became clear that the BJP has no love for the people of Telangana. This was further confirmed by the Centre failing to declare not one irrigation scheme as a National project, on the lines of Polavaram for AP,” Harish Rao said. 

“They do not have any face in Telangana, they cannot offer anything new to the state, but they want to come to power somehow. How is that possible?” he asked. 

The minister said that TS was No. 1 compared to other states in many respects like Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, programmes that several states want to implement. “When these are the facts, how can Amit Shah say that Telangana is not developed?” he asked. 

Stating that the BJP leaders cannot dispute the claims of the Chief Minister since the facts speak for themselves, Harish Rao said that everyone has to concede that the state government’s claims were true and what Amit Shah spoke was false.

Tags: amit shah, t. harish rao, telangana state
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

TV’s are an indispensable part of our life. With each passing year, TV’s are getting bigger and better in picture quality, with 4K as the current standard for the highest screen resolution in display technologies. These TV’s are meant to provide the best picture quality along with an impressableTV watching experience. However, well known brands sell 4K televisions for an expensive price tag. As technology gets cheaper over the time, it is possible to have a good 4K TV set for less than half a lakh of rupees. So, what are the options available in the 4K TV segment under Rs 50,000?

Best 4K LED TV’s under Rs 50,000
In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Could this be the Samsung Galaxy J7 2017?

The Galaxy Wide 2 has a code name of SM-J727S, which clearly points towards the fact that it could be the next J7, i.e. the J7 2017 edition.
 

Watch: Tubelight trailer is all about Salman and his happy-go-lucky personality

Still from the trailer
 

9-year-old caught searching porn was looking for 'what her dad does to her'

The father had been sexually assaulting both daughters for a year (Photo: AFP)
 

Three speculations that Salman starrer Tubelight trailer confirms about the film!

Still from the film
 

WannaCry doesn’t affect Android and iOS

Android and iOS are not affected by any kind of ransomware from the world of PCs.
 

Video: Filipino man branded an 'evil spirit' due to rare skin condition

His mother abandoned him when he was 12 (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana govt's Muslim employees can leave early in Ramzan

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Mayawati denies connection with UP's Saharanpur clash

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. (Photo: File)

Unfair to link cow vigilante groups to BJP: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo: File)

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah from Chamundeshwari? No way, avers sitting MLA

Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda (centre) with party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda ina file photo.

Dr G Parameshwar shouts down Hassan Congress worker

Dr G Parameshwar
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham