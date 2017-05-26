Fulfil promises made, earn love of Telangana, Harish Rao tells Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister T. Harish Rao on Thursday demanded BJP national president Amit Shah take immediate steps for bifurcation of the High Court and also fulfil other pending promises made to Telangana to win over the people of the state.

Addressing a news conference along with other TRS leaders here on Thursday, the senior minister said that Amit Shah neither responded to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s questions on his claims regarding release of Central funds to the state nor did he come out with any statement on undoing the injustices done to the state.

This, the senior minister said, clearly establishes the fact the BJP national president lied during his three-day tour and did not have anything to offer to Telangana.

“When the NDA government, during its very first Cabinet meeting, brought an Ordinance merging seven mandals of Telangana into Andhra Pradesh, it became clear that the BJP has no love for the people of Telangana. This was further confirmed by the Centre failing to declare not one irrigation scheme as a National project, on the lines of Polavaram for AP,” Harish Rao said.

“They do not have any face in Telangana, they cannot offer anything new to the state, but they want to come to power somehow. How is that possible?” he asked.

The minister said that TS was No. 1 compared to other states in many respects like Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, programmes that several states want to implement. “When these are the facts, how can Amit Shah say that Telangana is not developed?” he asked.

Stating that the BJP leaders cannot dispute the claims of the Chief Minister since the facts speak for themselves, Harish Rao said that everyone has to concede that the state government’s claims were true and what Amit Shah spoke was false.