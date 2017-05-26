Nation, Politics

BJP hails Modi, Congress attacks 'Rs. 2000 crore' MODI gala

ANI
Published May 26, 2017, 1:33 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2017, 1:33 pm IST
Nath further said that the diversionary tactics used by the BJP of diverting the people's mind is a "Kalakari ki Rajneeti".
Congress leader Kamal Nath. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Congress leader Kamal Nath. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: On the occasion of completion of three years in power by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is counting its positive points whereas the Congress is trying to surround the saffron party on its false promises.

Hitting at the Prime Minister, the Congress said that the BJP has spent Rs. 2000 crore on the celebrations, adding that these three years of Modi government can be summed up as 'Bhashan aur aashwaasan, yeh hai mera shaasan'.

"The entire focus of the Modi government is only on its publicity. They do not have any concrete policy for the country. Modi government has not done anything in the last three years. This government has only given attention to the promotion of schemes like Make-in-India, Jandhana and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan," Congress leader Kamal Nath said while addressing media here.

He added that millions of rupees have been invested in the promotion of these campaigns, adding the present government should highlight how much black money has returned.

"They should tell what the country has got from the demonetization move. In these three years, the conditions of the farmers have deteriorated. Most farmers have committed suicides only during the tenure of Modi government and these farmers have got no benefit from the crop insurance scheme," he asserted.

Nath further said that the diversionary tactics used by the BJP of diverting the people's mind is a "Kalakari ki Rajneeti".

"With the largest aspirational society on this planet, the youth of the country are looking for employment. We see employment at a 15 year low. With approximately 550 million youngsters in the country, employment has been the lowest in the past seven years," he added.

He further said that the Prime Minister during his election campaign promised about two crore jobs a year.

"What is the outcome? We see that only 1.35 lakh jobs were created in 2015 and by 2028 India needs to create 34.3 crore jobs and that is not to meet the shortfall but we need to create it to be able to have employment," Nath added.

Earlier on Friday, the Prime Minister arrived in Assam and began the celebrations by inaugurating the Sadia Bridge across River Brahamputra in Purana Sadiya.

The Prime Minister took to the social media to ask the people their views on completing three years as Government at the Center.

"What do you feel about the Govt? Where have we done well & where can we do even better. Join this survey on NM App," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The BJP will be organising a pan-Indian festival-like publicity campaign to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led NDA three-year rule.

The campaign's name has been linked with the surname of the Prime Minister- ' Making of Developed India (MODI).

A central Control Room will be established at the party headquarters in Delhi to coordinate and monitor the mega event that will continue till June 15.

All union ministers, BJP's Members of Parliament, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the BJP ruled states will take part in the massive exercise to ensure that Prime Minister's message of growth and development reaches every district in the country.

Party president Amit Shah will take part in the MODI fest in Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the events in Jaipur and Mumbai, while External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be in Delhi and Lucknow.

Union Ministers Arun Jaitley will participate in the MODI fest in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad; M. Venkaiah Naidu in Bhuwaneshwar and Chhattisgarh, Nitin Gadkari in Chennai and Ranchi in Jharkhand.

The Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states will not only take part in the MODI fest in their states but also in other states.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will attend functions in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh; Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh; Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis in Kochi, Kerala; Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Hubli, Karnataka; and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags: narendra modi, bharatiya janata party, make in india, sadia bridge
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

US President Donald Trump and his NATO counterparts on Thursday inaugurated the alliance's new headquarters in Belgium, a sprawling 1.1-billion-euro (USD 1.2-billion) complex expected to be fully up and running early next year. (Photo: AP)

NATO summit: Inauguration of new headquarters, Trump's message to allies
A suspect terror attack at Manchester Arena killed 19 people and injured 59 from among those who had gathered for an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017.

Manchester attack: Blast at Ariana Grande's concert kills 22
US President Donald Trump, at the Riyadh Summit, spoke about the need to unite against terrorism. Iran and Syria were not invited to the summit, and they are not part of a regional military alliance that Saudi Arabia is establishing to fight terrorism. The kingdom backs efforts to topple the Syrian government, which counts Iran and Russia as its closest allies.

Sword dance, Riyadh summit: US President Trump visit to Saudi Arabia
US President Donald Trump along with his wife Melania Trump embarked on a journey to Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Palestinian territories, Brussels, the Vatican and Sicily.

US President Trump embarks maiden foreign visit to Middle East, Europe
A 26-year-old man who appeared intoxicated drove his car the wrong way up a Times Square Street Thursday.

Times Square crash: Intoxicated man kills 1, injures 22
An anti-austerity rally in Greece's capital turned violent on Wednesday as a general strike halted flights, ferries and public transportation, and thousands joined protest marches across the country.

Greece austerity strike: Workers protest against pay cuts
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Donald Trump pushes Montenegro PM Markovic aside

(Photo: YouTube videograb)
 

Inside Pics: A sneak-peak into what went down at Karan Johar's lavish b'day bash!

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar. (Pics: Instagram)
 

Samsung facing lawsuits over battery problems in other devices

To recall, about 112 Galaxy Note 7 fires were reported worldwide within a month of the device’s launch in August.
 

Indian nationals issued maximum number of skilled work visas to UK in 2016

The figure for Indian students coming to study in the UK stood at 11,642, marginally up from the 2015 figure of 11,160. (Photo: PTI)
 

PeeCee reminds Wendy that Meghan's more than Prince Harry's gf; wins the Internet!

Screengrab from the video
 

‘Missing’ Nashik girls traced outside Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow ‘Mannat’

Six minor girls of a family who went "missing" rescued traced outside Shahrukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat' (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

3 years of Modi Govt: Adityanath, Khattar, Raje hail Modi's governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento at the ceremony to dedicate to nation the Dhola Sadia Bridge, across River Brahmaputra in Assam. (Photo: Twitter | PIB)

Mayawati denies connection with UP's Saharanpur clash

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. (Photo: File)

Unfair to link cow vigilante groups to BJP: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo: File)

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah from Chamundeshwari? No way, avers sitting MLA

Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Deve Gowda (centre) with party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda ina file photo.

Dr G Parameshwar shouts down Hassan Congress worker

Dr G Parameshwar
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham