TRS will sweep 2019 polls, K Chandrasekhar Rao tells party

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2017, 1:52 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2017, 2:12 am IST
KCR said that MIM will retain Hyderabad while Dattatreya will face a tough fight from TRS for Secunderabad LS seat.
Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday told his party leaders that the TRS will bag 15 of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in 2019 general elections.

Mr Rao told them that the MIM will retain its Hyderabad seat while Union labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya will face a tough fight from the TRS in Secunderabad LS constituency to retain it.

According to a survey conducted for the TRS, the Congress which bagged two LS seats and the TD that had won one seat in 2014 elections, will be washed out.

Disclosing the results of the survey for Lok Sabha seats, Mr Rao reminded his party leaders that a similar survey conducted for Assembly seats a few days ago had revealed that the TRS will bag 101 of the 119 seats in the state, whenever elections are held.

The TRS president convened the party’s plenary preparatory meeting at his camp office ‘Pragati Bhavan’ on Saturday evening that was attended by all senior leaders, MLAs, MLCs and MPS.

The CM indicated that a fresh delimitation of Assembly segments would be commissioned this year after Parliament passes an Amendment increasing the number of Assembly seats from the 119 at present to 153.

He told the party leaders to be ready to convey their opinions to Delimitation Commission that will be constituted for this purpose.

The TRS chief also asked all legislators, ministers and party units right from village-level to the state-level to do ‘Sramadan’ and earn money for the TRS annual plenary and public meeting slated in April.

He said he would also do ‘Sramadan’ like earlier. Mr Rao had once done ‘Sramadan’ and earned funds for the party when the TRS was in the Opposition.
Incidentally, this will be for the first time the party plenary and public meeting will not be held at the same location.

The plenary will be held in Hyderabad on April 21 to elect the party president while the public meeting will be held in Warangal on April 27. Mr Rao has told the party leaders that they need to mobilise 15 to 20 lakh people for the public meeting in Warangal.

Senior leader and home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy has been appointed as Returning Officer for the election of party president for which nominations would be received from April 16 to 18.

Tags: chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, mim, telangana 2019 polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao

No possibility of midterm elections, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao said that there will be no early elections; elections will be held as scheduled in 2019.
16 Mar 2017 1:07 AM
Mr Rao announced that every home in 6,200 villages would get tap water by December-end and 95 per cent of Mission Bhagiratha will be implemented by December 2017.

K Chandrasekhar Rao sets goals: Telangana as No 1, win in 2019

Won’t seek votes if water-to-all vow not kept, says CM
28 Apr 2016 1:49 AM

