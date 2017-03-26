Karnataka: Don’t provoke my brother, Gali Somashekar warns HD Kumaraswamy

Nation, Politics

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHIVAKUMAR G MALAGI
Published Mar 26, 2017, 4:12 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2017, 4:24 am IST
The rivalry between Janardhan Reddy and Kumaraswamy first came to the fore during the JD(S)-BJP coalition government in 2006.
Ballari: Former BJP MLA Gali Somashekhar Reddy on Saturday warned state Janata Dal (Secular) chief H.D. Kumaraswamy against making  false allegations against his brother, mining baron and former minister Janardhan Reddy.

“My  brother  is being silent for now but I appeal to Kumaraswamy not to provoke him. Being a former Chief Minister, he should stop making baseless allegations against him," he said.

On Thursday, Mr Kumaraswamy had in an obvious reference to Mr Janardhan Reddy claimed that the miner who had looted the state's natural resources had agreed to spend Rs 500 crore on the Assembly polls in Karnataka in exchange for all charges against him being dropped.  

Responding  to his claim, Mr Somashekhar Reddy demanded,” Where is the money and who will  give it? What does Kumaraswamy know about the cases against Janardhan Reddy?”  

The rivalry between Mr Janardhan Reddy and Mr Kumaraswamy first came to the the fore during  the JD(S)-BJP coalition government in 2006 when the former alleged in the legislative council that the JDS chief who was then Chief Minister and his two ministerial colleagues had taken a Rs 150 crore bribe from iron ore mine owners of Ballari district.

