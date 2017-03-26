Nation, Politics

BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha demands to demolish Jinnah House

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2017, 3:20 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2017, 4:25 am IST
The Jinnah House has been looked after by public works department and lakhs of rupees are spent every year for maintenance, Mr Lodha said.
The BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha has proposed that one of the Pakistani tanks captured by Indian Forces in 1965 should be stationed at the war memorial.
 The BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha has proposed that one of the Pakistani tanks captured by Indian Forces in 1965 should be stationed at the war memorial.

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Saturday demanded that South Court — informally referred to as Jinnah House — the Malabar Hill bungalow where Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah resided prior to Partition should be demolished, terming it; a ‘symbol of Partition.’

A cultural centre should be built in its place, Mr Lodha suggested in the Assembly. “Before Independence, a conspiracy was hatched to divide the country into three pieces in Jinnah House. As per the Enemy Property Act, it has become the government’s property,” he said.

 “There is no other option but to demolish it. The Jinnah House has been looked after by public works department and lakhs of rupees are spent every year for maintenance,” Mr Lodha said.

Refusing to acknowledge the right of Jinnah’s daughter Dina Wadia to the property, the MLA said, “Jinnah divided India and his heir cannot claim any right to it. Instead, there should be a cultural centre showcasing Maharashtra’s glorious past.” Jinnah House is situated in Mr Lodha’s Malabar Hill constituency.

Tags: bharatiya janata party, mla prabhat lodha, jinnah house
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events and locations on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Shahid, Taapsee, John, other stars flash their class
Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda were spotted with their favourite horses at a racecourse in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda are stylish horse riders
Sonakshi Sinha, who is one of the judges on the reality show 'Nach Baliye', was seen grooving with the contestants on the sets of the show on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha gets grooving with contestants on Nach Baliye
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Shahid, Anushka, Vidyut, other stars at their glamorous best
Several Bollywood stars were spotted on the last day of the FICCI Frames event held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Arjun, Abhay make an appearance at FICCI Frames 2017
Anushka Sharma and Swara Bhaskar hosted a screening of her respective films 'Phillauri' and 'Anaarkali of Aarah' on Thursday in Mumbai, just a day before the release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka and Swara are delighted to show their films to B-Town on eve of release
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Varun finally breaks silence on Badrinath molestation scene controversy

Varun will next be seen in 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Watch: 'Most expensive' 12th man Kohli serves drinks to Team India in Dharamsala Test

Former Australia star paceman Brett Lee labened Virat Kohli as "the most expensive drinks man in the world", after seeing the India captain come out on the field during drinks. (Photo: BCCI/ Screengrab)
 

Watch: Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav rattles Australia in Dharamsala Test

Kuldeep Yadav troubled the Australian batsmen with his left-arm chinaman style of bowling, in the Dharamsala Test. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Box-office: Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu mints a whopping Rs 55 cr on opening day

A still from the film.
 

Ajinkya Rahane becomes India's 33rd Test captain after Virat Kohli's injury

Coming from India's cricketing nursery Mumbai, Ajinkya Rahane joined the league of legends like Polly Umrigar, Nari Contractor, GS Ramchand, Ajit Wadekar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri and Sachin Tendulkar to captain the country in Test cricket. (Photo: PA0
 

Akshay slams Indians' regressive mindset in video on importance of toilets

Akshay Kumar in the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Take quick decision on restructuring Congress Committee: Digvijay to Rahul

AICC General Secretary and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo: PTI)

With eyes on MCD polls, Shah asks BJP workers to unfurl victory flag in Delhi too

BJP chief Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Akhilesh Yadav to quit as Samajwadi Party president?

Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

International boundaries with Pak, B'desh to be sealed by 2018: Rajnath

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat polls: Congress not to give poll tickets to those who lost twice in past

Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham