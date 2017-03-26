Nation, Politics

After SM Krishna's exit, Nanjangud, Gundlupet the test, says G Parameshwar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 26, 2017, 4:02 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2017, 4:25 am IST
The KPCC chief also said SM Krishna willingly accepted the BJP’s leadership and its ideology.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (File Photo)
Bengaluru: Expressing confidence over the party's return to power next year, KPCC president Dr G Parameshwar, however, declined to join issue with former external affairs minister S M Krishna on allegations aired by the leader immediately after joining the BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday.

He told the media here: “Mr S M Krishna is a senior leader. I don't want to comment on him or his remarks, but one thing is clear. The Congress is  strong in the state and we are sure that we will retain  power in 2018. He is making allegations after he quit the party and joined BJP. In a democratic set-up, it is people who elect or reject a particular party. Hence, there is no point in reacting to allegations or charges he is making after he left us. When we have fulfilled a record number of promises which we made in our party manifesto and our schemes have directly helped poor people across the state, we firmly believe that nothing can stop us from winning by-elections as well as the Assembly elections in 2018.”  

The KPCC chief said Mr Krishna willingly accepted the BJP’s leadership and its ideology. Hence, he will continue to make allegations against the party which gave him every possible position.

“Let us see how his entry will benefit the BJP in byelections in Nanjangud and Gundlupet where we have fielded formidable candidates and our strategy is in place,” he added.

Meanwhile, a senior leader told Deccan Chronicle that the party has decided to desist from personal attacks against any leader in the opposition as it consumes lot of time and energy to defend or counter these allegations.

“It is better to leave it to the people to decide on how Mr Krishna or Mr Prasad were treated as long as they were in our party. Why should we unnecessarily get involved in allegations and counter allegations?. Besides, it is also a calculated move that both Mr Prasad and Mr Krishna are seen as senior citizens within their community circles. Hence, it might boomerang if any young leader passes unfair comment on them ahead of the byelections on April 9,” the leader added.

Tags: sm krishna, g parameshwar, karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

