Nation, Politics

RSS to blame for communal tension in country, says Kerala CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Feb 26, 2017, 1:06 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2017, 3:03 am IST
Mr. Vijayan defined Nathuram Godse as just a weapon of RSS.
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaks at the harmony rally in Mangaluru on Saturday. (Photo: DC)
 Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaks at the harmony rally in Mangaluru on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Mangaluru: As the port city observed an RSS imposed shutdown, Mangaluru’s Nehru Maidan saw more than 5,000 Communist supporters converge at the ‘Sauhardha harmony’ rally organised by the CPM on Saturday, where Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned against the rise of the saffronists. Declaring ‘I am not scared of the RSS,’ he laid the blame for the communal tension in the country at the RSS’ door, and called on all secular forces to join hands against the tyranny of the saffron parent organisation.

Bringing up the killing of Communist cadres in Kerala, which has seen the alleged elimination of 205 members of the party by RSS in recent months, which Mr Vijayan claimed was one step short of bringing the BJP into the state, he said:  “Kerala is a strong secular state due to the movement by Sri Narayana Guru and others. But RSS is trying to enter the state and spread communal tension. We  CPM are facing the ire of RSS for not allowing their ideology of intolerance,” he said.

Unleashing a major broadside against the RSS in an area where communal tensions run high, he said “RSS does not believe in freedom of expression. Instead it wants people to listen to its tune. Those who do not fall in line are attacked. Be it Pansare, M. M. Kalburgi or Dabholkar who were killed or K. S. Bhagvan, Jananpeeth Awardee Girish Karnad who were targeted by RSS.

For his statement, intellectual U R Ananthamurthy was sent a ticket to Pakistan, a few months before his death. Even actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Amir Khan, Jnanpeeth awardee M T Vasudevan Nair were asked to go to Pakistan when they expressed their views independently." "RSS has no special right on India. In fact India belongs to all of us. All secular forces should unite against the agenda of RSS," he said. "RSS has shown intolerance by calling a hartal today. Now I may be getting strong police security as CM. But I walked amidst their (RSS) sickles and sticks during my student days at Brennan College. What can these people do to me now?" Vijayan said, drawing huge applause from the party workers.

"Some said that I will not be allowed to enter Mangaluru. But I have come to attend the programme. Nobody can prevent me from moving as an ordinary man," he said and appreciated the Karnataka government for security arrangements and said this has to be a lesson. He lashed out at the union government and home minister for speaking against secularism. Speaking about the killing of Mahatma Gandhi, Mr. Vijayan defined Nathuram Godse as just a weapon of RSS.

"RSS had distributed sweets in various places on the death of Gandhiji. Godse was just an weapon of RSS," he said, accusing the RSS of targeting Dalits and Minorities. "They decide what others have to eat! In Una and Dadri, Dalits and Minorities are assaulted as RSS suspected them to be having beef," he said. He also attacked RSS for targeting its own men in coastal district. "In your place (DK and Udupi) you have seen these people attacking their own people in cases like Pratap or Praveen Poojary," he said. Vijayan who said the RSS sided with the British in India's independence struggle, compared RSS to Hitler.

Tags: mangaluru, rss, pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Karnataka

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Kangana, Alia, Varun, others spread their glamour around
Tiger Shroff was present at the Super Fight League on Friday where he displayed his impressive fight moves with his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna cheering him on. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Super Fight League: Tiger stuns with his abs, kicks as mother, sister cheer on
Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Central Excise Day celebrations that were held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Jacqueline, Nawazuddin, others arrive in style for Central Excise Day
Kangana Ranaut and other celebrities were spotted arriving for a screening of the film 'Rangoon' late Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana looks beautiful as she, celebs arrive for Rangoon screening
The trailer of Abbas-Mustan's 'Machine', which marks the debut of Abbas Burmawalla's son Mustafa, was released on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Machine trailer: Abbas-Mustan unveil Mustafa as he makes debut with Kiara
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' of the sets of the reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt get high on mush at reality show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Won't be part of films celebrating misogyny': Prithviraj pays tribute to actress

Prithviraj had previously expressed his anger at the incident through a powerful Facebook post.
 

'Meet Indian Kylie Jenner': Ayesha Takia’s new look invites a swarm of Twitter trolls

Ayesha Takia and Kylie Jenner.
 

WhatsApp could bring text statuses back to life

A known WhatsApp tipster WABeta Info shared some screenshots on Twitter that indicate WhatsApp might bring the old text statuses back with a new feature dubbed as ‘Tagline’.
 

Nokia 3310: Few more details leaked ahead of launch

Nokia 3310
 

Not afraid of ABVP: Kargil martyr's daughter's social media campaign goes viral

Gurmehar Kaur. (Photo: Facebook/GurMehar Kaur)
 

Confirmed! Priyanka Chopra to attend Oscars 2017 with legendary singer Mick Jagger!

Priyanka Chopra with Mick Jagger
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Chidambaram's Kashmir comment ‘anti-national’: Venkaiah Naidu

M Venkaiah Naidu, Union urban development and information & broadcasting minister

TPCC: K Chandrasekhar Rao favouring Andhraites

Telangana CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Ex-MLA Goud blames cops, Govt for framing false charges against him

Bikshamaiah Goud (Image source: Pinterest)

Political storm in Karnataka over alleged payoffs to Congress leaders

Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa (Photo: PTI/File)

Jaya's niece Deepa floats party, may fight polls from Amma’s constituency

Late J Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar with her husband at the launch of her new party
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham