Nation, Politics

TDP leader joins YSRC in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s presence

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 26, 2018, 1:51 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2018, 1:51 am IST
Sumanth Reddy is a member of Sullurpeta municipality and son of TD floor leader in Zilla Parishad.
Nellore: In a setback to Telugu Desam in Sullurpeta constituency, a TD leader Venati Sumanth Reddy has joined YSR Congress in the presence of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during latter’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra in Ogili mandal on Thursday.

Sumanth Reddy is a member of Sullurpeta municipality and son of TD floor leader in Zilla Parishad and one of the senior most leaders of the party Venati Ramachandra Reddy.

 

The Venati family is a force to reckon with in Sullurpeta segment and they are with TD since more than three decades. They are also known for their loyalty to the party as well as party supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu. Ramachandra Reddy was a contender for ZP chairman position on behalf of TD and he lost the chance in the draw of lots.

The draw of lots became necessary as both TD and YSRC had equal number of ZPTC members. Ramachandra Reddy, reportedly, spent nearly `10 crore for the election and the family is upset with the party as they were not given any suitable post after the defeat.

Mr Reddy was also aspiring for the post of chairman of Nellore Urban Development Authority but the post went to a young leader Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy.

The son and father kept away from the recent Flamingo festival held at Sullurpeta expressing their displeasure. But urban development minister P. Narayana pacified them and brought them on to the dais on the last day of the festival. When contacted, Venati Ramachandra Reddy said he will not leave Desam.

Tags: y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh




