Nation, Politics

Hindupur MLA Balakrishna has grudge against Chandrababu Naidu, says APCC president

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 26, 2018, 2:24 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2018, 2:24 am IST
Earlier, Mr Reddy had alleged that the BJP, TD, and the YSRC had cheated the state.
Vijayawada: It was quite possible that Hindupur MLA N. Balakrishna might have been nursing a grudge against the Chief Minister, Mr N. Chandrababu Naidu, for grabbing his father late NTR’s chair, said APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy. 

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Thursday, Mr Reddy said that by sitting in the CM’s chair while Mr Naidu was away on a foreign tour, might be Mr Balakrishna’s way of fulfilling a long lost dream. 

 

Mr Reddy was answering a question posed to him on what were his comments about Mr Balakrishna’s action of sitting in the CM’s chair and conducting a meeting. The APCC president added that Mr Balakris-hna should not have done that as he should have honoured the chair and not treated the state as his family affair.

Earlier, Mr Reddy had alleged that the BJP, TD, and the YSRC had cheated the state. He said the Congress had been fighting for the past four years for the commitments made by the Centre regarding the Reorgan-isation Act. But while they were serious about fighting with the Centre, the BJP state unit, TD, and YSRC had left those issues behind. 

Mr Reddy also made a dig at YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and said the YSRC was being shielded by the ruling BJP and it was compromising on state interests. He questioned the correctness of seeking delimitation of Assembly constituencies by the TD leaving behind other major issues.

Mr Reddy also spoke about AICC appointing a new party in-charge of AP affairs at the earliest and organising a PCC general body meeting after this. He also said he would announce the party schedule for the next six months. 

The PCC chief also alleged that the CM’s foreign tours we-re mainly done for his own benefit. He also demanded to know just how many industries had landed up from the Rs 13 lakh crore worth MoUs that were signed. He also spoke about the Dalits being boycotted for 24 days in the Peddagottipadu village of Guntur district and questioned the government's ethics in participating in flag hoisting with the Governor.

