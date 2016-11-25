Nation, Politics

‘What are you scared of’: Rahul dares PM to participate in debate on note ban

PTI
Published Nov 25, 2016, 6:57 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2016, 6:57 pm IST
Rahul said the Prime Minister had ‘laughed’ at the misery of people post demonetisation.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressing the media at Parliament house in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressing the media at Parliament house in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "absence" in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi today asked what was he scared of, while daring him to participate in the debate on demonetisation to clarify everything.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament premises, Congress vice president Gandhi said the Prime Minister had "laughed" at the misery of people post demonetisation (during his visit to Japan earlier this month) and become emotional while speaking on the issue.

"Let's see what emotions appear on his face when he comes to the Lok Sabha," Gandhi said as he dared the Prime Minister to take part in the debate.

"The main issue is that the Prime Minister doesn't come to the Lok Sabha for discussion. The moment he comes to Lok Sabha, doodh ka doodh, paani ka paani ho jayega (everything will be clear).”

"The PM doesn't want to sit in Lok Sabha. We have been stopped from speaking in the Lok Sabha. What you are you scared of?" Gandhi asked.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister over him addressing the Global Citizen Fest nearly a week ago, Gandhi said the Prime Minister can address "pop concerts" but doesn't attend discussion on demonetisation in House.

Gandhi further stressed the moment discussion takes place in the Lok Sabha in the presence of Modi, it will become clear who the PM had allegedly told about in advance about the November8 move.

Gandhi suggested the BJP leaders were aware of the move. "He (Modi) is speaking outside, in pop concert, but not in the Lok Sabha," Gandhi said.

"Modi ji was laughing (while addressing an event in Japan), then he cried. Come to House, then you will know what emotion his emotion will be in the House," he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma reiterated the opposition's demand for Modi's presence in the House during the demonetisation debate, saying that accountability has to be fixed for the chaos and the financial anarchy caused due to the move.

"Prime Minister has to come (to the House). He has to explain. Accountability has to be fixed...for the chaos and the financial anarchy. Prime Minister is also answerable and so is the RBI governor," Sharma said.

Stressing that the demonetisation move is an "undeclared financial emergency", he said the government needs to explain under which law it has put a curb on the withdrawal of "people's own hard earned money".

"Who authorises them...under which provision of the law they have (imposed withdrawal limit)...what is happening in the country is that people have been denied access to their own hard-earned money. No country in the world will allow such a situation to arise which has happened in our country."

Reiterating the Joint Parliamentary Committee's demand on the issue, he described demonetisation as a "big scam" and suggested that there was a big surge in bank deposits in September as the information about the move was "selectively leaked."

Tags: demonetisation, narendra modi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Business Gallery

Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
Datsun in India has started out on a rocky footing with the Go and Go+, but now it’s back with its third offering for India, the all new redi-GO. The new redi-GO is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer and we spent two days behind the wheel to find out what it’s really like to drive one. (Source: CarDekho.com)

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO
Mercedes-Benz recently launched its flagship SUV, the GLS 350 CDI. Essentially a facelift for the current GL-Class, it incorporates a few update along with the nomenclature change. It gets a reworked face that houses all-LED headlamps and a new grille, new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps. We expect the GLS to be powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 motor that develops 255PS of power and 620Nm of torque. (Photo: CarDekho.com)

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swamiji Omji Maharaj issued with non-bailable warrant

The self-styled 'guruji' has already come in for a lot of flak for his regressive comments on women.
 

iPhone 8 might feature an LG built 3D camera

Both companies are yet to confirm the news, but the reports suggest that the LG built 3D tech camera will be used for Apple devices in the second half of 2017. (Concept image)
 

Snapped: Saif shoots in Golden Temple for Chef!

Sai Ali Khan in Golden Temple (Pic and video courtesy: Instagram/ saifalikhan_arabfc).
 

Big B's Sarkar 3 release date revealed, to arrive sooner than expected

Ram Gopal Verma is back on home turf, and fans sure don't expect him to disappoint.
 

Ball tampering: Michael Vaughan conducts funny experiment

At the end of the experiment, Vaughan concluded that mint saliva had no effect on the ability of the fruits to swing. (Photo: AP)
 

Deepika to sip Koffee at Karan's show with her Hollywood co-star Vin Diesel?

Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ deepikapadukone).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Demonetisation: Mamata calls Modi a 'bad politician', says he’s spreading lies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal questions RBI's way of distributing currency to banks

Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addressing a public rally (Photo: PTI)

Sitaram Yechury targets PM over demonetisation, dubs him as ‘Tughlaq’

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury arrives in Parliament (Photo: PTI)

Will make YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a CM candidate: Congress

Former Union minister Panabaka Lakshmi addresses the media in Vijayawada on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

BJP won’t come to power in 2018: Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham