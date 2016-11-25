Nation, Politics

N Chandrababu Naidu to ease woes of poor, give smartphones

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 25, 2016, 1:59 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2016, 3:09 am IST
Due to the demonetisation, December will be a troublesome month for the state government, senior bureaucrats said.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has hinted at providing smartphones to the poor as the state administration is experiencing difficulties in addressing the issues of BPL sections as well as issues related to disbursement of salaries come December 1.

The CM indicated this at an internal meeting on Wednesday and directed officials to deal with the poorer sections, farmers and employees firmly. Due to the demonetisation, December will be a troublesome month for the state government, senior bureaucrats said.

In Thursday’s meeting too, the Chief Minister enquired about the status and number of BPL families. Officials informed that there were around 20 lakh in the state.

“The instruments cost around Rs 500 per piece,” officers told Mr Naidu who said that if that was the case, the government could consider giving smart phones to the deserving. He said that if necessary, the government, bankers and service providers should come forward to provide mobile phones to the poor for banking transactions.

Though Mr Naidu made it clear that no one should face problems carrying out economic activities by December 1, bankers have reportedly informed him that the government should note that there was a vast difference between the inflows and outflows of currency. 

Tags: n. chandrababu naidu, demonetisation, bpl sections
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Twitter is going crazy over this image depicting demonetisation in India

People came out with their witty take on it (Photo: Twitter)
 

This is how young Alia was when SRK was filming opposite sister Pooja Bhatt

Alia was last seen in her critically acclaimed 'Udta Punjab'.
 

McConaughey, Johansson and Witherspoon star in musical comedy ‘Sing’!

The star cast of 'Sing'. In India, the film releases this December. (Pic courtesy: Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures).
 

From being fat shamed to becoming a model, this journey will inspire you

He decided to make his mother proud (Photo: Facebook)
 

HTC launches Desire 10 Pro smartphone in India

HTC Desire 10 Pro will be available in Stone Black, Polar White, Royal Blue and Valentine Lux.
 

Rs 2.5 cr lawsuit against Pakistan doctor over cat's death

The complainant accused Dr Khan and one of his staff members of negligence (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP won’t come to power in 2018: Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah

Sangolli Rayanna Brigade no threat to BJP, says Limbavali

Aravind Limbavali

Sidhu's wife, former hockey player Pargat to join Congress next week

Navjot Singh Sidhu with wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: BJP retains Lakkasandra by-poll seat

Sarala Mahesh Babu along with supporters celebrates her victory in BBMP’s Lakkasandra ward by elections in Bengaluru on Wednesday (Photo: DC)

‘Eager to hear Rahul’s scholarly views on note ban’: Govt counters Cong

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham