Nation, Politics

Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind Kovind all set for UP campaign

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Jun 25, 2017, 3:27 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2017, 3:27 am IST
My leader is Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav and I will do what he tells me to do, says Shivpal Yadav.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader L.K.Advani, second right, and ruling National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: AP)
 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader L.K.Advani, second right, and ruling National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo: AP)

Lucknow: The Bhartiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh is preparing to muster additional support for its presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

The BJP and its allies have 325 members in the 403-member UP Assembly but the party leaders are now eyeing additional support from Samajwadi Party, BSP and the Congress.

“We have sufficient numbers to ensure the victory of Mr Kovind but we want to send a strong message to the opposition by making a dent in their own parties,” said a BJP leader.

The easiest target for the BJP is the Samajwadi Party. While Samajwadi president Akhilesh Yadav has announced his support to the Opposition candidate Ms Meira Kumar, his father Mulayam Singh Yadav has decided to support the NDA candidate. This has turned the  party into a divided house.

Mr Shivpal Yadav, whose differences with Mr Akhilesh Yadav are very well known, said, “My leader is Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav and I will do what he tells me to do.”

Tags: ram nath kovind, samajwadi party, shivpal yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Papad in Portugal: PM Costa arranges special Gujarati meal for Modi

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted theinitiative taken by the Portuguese PM. (Photo: ANI)
 

Smartphone display confusion solved: LTPS LCD vs IPS LCD vs AMOLED

If you are after greater picture quality, choose LTPS LCD or else settle for AMOLED for a vivid contrast picture experience.
 

Canada gets its first turbaned Sikh woman SC judge of Indian origin

Palbinder Kaur Shergill becomes first turbaned Sikh woman to be appointed as SC judge in Canada. (Photo: facebook)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to launch in September, may cost more than Rs 72,000

Galaxy Note 8 predecessor, Galaxy Note 7, displayed at Samsung store in South Korea.
 

Ahmed Shehzad blocks a fan after she ‘proposed’ him on Twitter

Ahmed Shehzad failed to impress and was eventually replaced by Fakhar Zaman, he was a part of the Pakistani squad that clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Photo: AFP)
 

Didn’t like Apple’s new OS? Don’t worry. Here’s how to uninstall iOS 11 beta

While the new operating system is a big update with loads of new features, many may find it a welcome move and others might think the other way. In short, there are mixed reactions between users — some liked it, while some did not.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

EC disqualifies MP minister Narottam Mishra for misfiling poll expense

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Day after backing Kovind, OPS, EPS head to Delhi; to meet Modi

AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) chief O Panneerselvam and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy (Photo: File)

Brace for polls in December: Karnataka BJP netas to cadre

State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa with party leaders K.S. Eshwarappa and Arvind Limbavalli during the party office-bearers’ meeting in Bengaluru on Thursday (Photo: DC)

Presidential polls: Meira Kumar made scapegoat by Congress, claims BJP

BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Major blow to Oppn as JD(U) extends support to NDA's prez candidate

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets Governor Ram Nath Kovind on being announced as NDA’s presidential candidate, in Patna on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham