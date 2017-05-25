Amit Shah visit ‘total flop’, says N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday described the visit of BJP national president Amit Shah to TS as “a total flop show”.

Addressing Congress workers and leaders at Suryapet, the TPCC chief said Amit Shah has failed to draw any response from the common man and he remained confined to a few programmes orchestrated by the local BJP leaders.

Ridiculing Amit Shah’s statements he said that the BJP leader owes an explanation to the people of Telangana why the NDA government has completely neglected the state.

“Not a single promise made to Telangana has been fulfilled by the Centre. The railway coach factory in Kazipet, steel factory in Byyaram of Khammam, tribal university, Information Technology Investment Region and other major schemes remained unfulfilled. The Centre could not even bifurcate the High Court during the last three years,” he said.

The TPCC chief said that the NDA government did not accord national project status to any irrigation project in TS.

“Amit Shah is hoping to replicate Uttar Pradesh model in Telangana. But the people of Telangana will repeated the Punjab, Bihar or Delhi model of rejecting BJP in the state. Congress is all set to return to power in the next elections and Amit Shah or any other leader will not be able to reverse the trend even if they stay permanently in Telangana,” he said.