Presidential poll: No decision yet on whom to support, says KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said that the TRS had not taken any decision on who to support in the ensuing Presidential elections.

Replying to a query during his press conference, Mr Rao said, “We have not taken any decision on Presidential election. The party will meet on May 27 to decide on the issue. All the party MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders were called for the meeting.”

Mr Rao stated that he had no enmity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi even after BJP president Amit Shah made unwarranted and highly objectionable statements against the TRS government and Telan-gana state.

“I was the first Chief Minister to support Mr Modi on demonetisation. Even BJP Chief Ministers did not make statements in favour of demonetisation then. I also supported Mr Modi on other issues like setting up Niti Aayog because they were aimed for the good of the country and the people,” Mr Rao said.

He said he had nothing against the Prime Minister though the “blatant lies and unwarranted comments” made by Mr Shah had deeply hurt him.

Mr Rao praised Mr Modi of running a “scam-less government” for three years which he had witnessed for the first time in Independent India.

“Several scams came to light during the tenure of earlier Central governments. But after Mr Modi took over, not a single scam has come to light,” the Chief Minister said.

“Even in Telangana state, not a single scam has happened during the last three years. We are both running scam-free governments,” Mr Rao told mediapersons.