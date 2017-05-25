Nation, Politics

Chandrababu Naidu avoids criticising K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 25, 2017, 1:30 am IST
Updated May 25, 2017, 2:40 am IST
In his speech, Mr Naidu said that the TD was founded in Hyderabad in 1982 and nobody can wipe it out from TS.
Telugu Mahila members take a selfie with Telugu Desam national president and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the party’s Telangana Mahanadu at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: While maintaining that talk of any alliance would be entertained only before the next elections, TD national president and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday avoided criticising the TRS government and TS Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during his address to the TS TD Mahanadu.

This was in stark contrast to the party’s working president A. Revanth Reddy whose speech, in the concluding session of the Mahanadu, in Mr Naidu’s presence, was laced with several critical comments on the functioning of the TRS government and against the Chief Minister.

In his speech, Mr Naidu said that the TD was founded in Hyderabad in 1982 and nobody can wipe it out from TS.

The TD national president made it clear to the TS TD leaders that any decision on striking alliances with other likeminded parties would be taken only at election time and told them not to speak on the issue.

Interestingly, TS BJP president K. Laxman had said that there would be no alliance with the TD in TS in the backdrop of Mr Revanth Reddy’s efforts to forge an alliance against the TRS ahead of the 2019 polls.

There is still a lot of time to decide on alliances. You need not talk on the issue, we may witness several changes in the coming days and nobody can ignore TD in Telangana,” Mr Naidu said.

Taking credit for the development of Hyderabad and establishing Cyberabad during his earlier rule, Mr Naidu said that though the Metro Rail works started during his tenure, it was painful to see project still incomplete.  

He said that under his leadership, several ordinary workers of the TD reached top party positions.

“I treat both AP and Telangana as equals and will try to do justice to both,” Mr Naidu said, advising the TS TD leaders to continue taking up people’s issues and fight for justice.

Tags: ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, cm k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

