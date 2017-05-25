Nation, Politics

BJP disrupting communal harmony, says Telangana CM

Amit Shah and Telangana BJP leaders criticise us for enhancing quotas for Muslims: KCR
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao accused the BJP of trying to disrupt communal harmony by raking up the Muslim reservations issue unnecessarily.

“On the one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent BJP meeting in Orissa talked about Muslim reservations. He asked his party cadre to reach out to Muslims. He asked the new National Commission for OBCs to look into quotas for Muslims,” Mr Rao pointed out at his press conference here on Monday.

“On the other hand, their party president Amit Shah and Telangana BJP leaders criticise us for enhancing quotas for Muslims though we have repeatedly made it clear that the quotas were being provided on the basis of their backwardness in education and employment by taking up scientific studies on their living conditions and not on religious grounds,” the Chief Minister said.

