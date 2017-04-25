Telangana: BJP lashes out at ‘baseless’ tweets from Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad: The TS BJP has reacted strongly to actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of trying to divide the people through a series of tweets alleging discrimination of people from south India by the Central government and people of North India.

“Pawan Kalyan consistently issuing baseless and shallow statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government is highly reprehensible,” said TS BJP chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao here on Monday.

Addressing a news conference here, he wondered at Mr Kalyan’s “audacity” to criticise the Prime Minister and the NDA government on North/ South discrimination “without citing any specific issues, examples or cases but making casual, random and baseless statements”. Referring to Mr Kalyan tweet calling for unity of south Indian political parties to fight north Indian parties, he said that it was a “sham”.

“Your brother Chiranjeevi floated a party and after elections, merged it in the Congress for a Cabinet post. Do you believe that the Congress is a south Indian party?” Mr Krishna Saagar Rao asked.

He said that the BJP considers Mr Kalyan “a twitter tiger” and an invisible leader of an invisible party. “Pawan Kalyan has till date added no value to common people through his invisible Jana Sena and this divisive opportunistic politics, based on lies and hatred will be rejected by the people,” Mr Krishna Saagar Rao said.