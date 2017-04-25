Nation, Politics

Telangana: BJP lashes out at ‘baseless’ tweets from Pawan Kalyan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 25, 2017, 2:42 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 4:51 am IST
Krishna Saagar Rao said that the BJP considers Mr Kalyan “a twitter tiger” and an invisible leader of an invisible party.
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan
 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad:  The TS BJP has reacted strongly to actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of trying to divide the people through a series of tweets alleging discrimination of people from south India by the Central government and people of North India.

“Pawan Kalyan consistently issuing baseless and shallow statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government is highly reprehensible,” said TS BJP chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao here on Monday.

Addressing a news conference here, he wondered at Mr Kalyan’s “audacity” to criticise the Prime Minister and the NDA government on North/ South discrimination “without citing any specific issues, examples or cases but making casual, random and baseless statements”. Referring to Mr Kalyan tweet calling for unity of south Indian political parties to fight north Indian parties, he said that it was a “sham”.

“Your brother Chiranjeevi floated a party and after elections, merged it in the Congress for a Cabinet post. Do you believe that the Congress is a south Indian party?” Mr Krishna Saagar Rao asked.

He said that the BJP considers Mr Kalyan “a twitter tiger” and an invisible leader of an invisible party. “Pawan Kalyan has till date added no value to common people through his invisible Jana Sena and this divisive opportunistic politics, based on lies and hatred will be rejected by the people,” Mr Krishna Saagar Rao said.

Tags: pawan kalyan, narendra modi, chiranjeevi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Serena Williams posts heartfelt baby message on fiance's birthday

Serena Williams announced her engagement to tech entrepreneur Ohanian and last week revealed she is expecting her first child and will not play again this year. (Photo: AFP)
 

‘Don’t teach me about Sikhism’: Harbhajan Singh silences fan on Twitter

Harbhajan Singh gave a fitting reply to fan who asked him to wear a turban properly. (Photo: AFP)
 

Has Katrina Kaif finally found herself a new abode?

Katrina Kaif
 

Pornstar becomes preacher after she receives 'sign from God'

The Christian preacher now preaches to all girls to not make the same "mistakes" she made. (Photo: Twitter/CrissieOutlaw)
 

Finally, Microsoft hops on the smartwatch bandwagon.

One thing is for sure – if Microsoft makes something new, it will be innovative for sure, whether it sells or not.(image:Windows Central)
 

What? iPhone 7 256GB selling for as cheap as Rs 39,999

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Lt Governor 'fires 1 bullet at me' every day: Kejriwal

Kejriwal's remarks come in the wake of Baijal ordering recovery of Rs 97 crore from the AAP which was

No vote-bank politics: Ravi Shankar Prasad clarifies ‘Muslim sanctity’ remark

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: PTI/File)

Don’t make India ‘Hindia’: MK Stalin lashes out at PM for ‘Hindi imposition’

DMK working president M.K. Stalin (Photo: File)

Lead by example: Rahul takes dig at Modi for advice on social media usage

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: Is M B Patil Siddaramaiah’s pick for KPCC chief?

Karnataka Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham