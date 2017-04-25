Nation, Politics

Amit Shah may clip BS Yeddyurappa’s wings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHYAM SUNDAR VATTAM
Published Apr 25, 2017, 3:44 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2017, 7:25 am IST
BJP chief ‘very upset’ over party rebels’ plan to organise ‘BJP bachao’.
BJP chief Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
Bengaluru: He may be a former CM and the strongest leader of the dominant Lingayat community in Karnataka but B.S. Yeddyurappa may not have a free run in candidate selection for the 2018 Assembly polls after  a section of leaders raised the banner of revolt against him.

Sources said BJP national president Amit Shah is ' very upset' over the happenings in the Karnataka unit with the rebels going to the extent of convening a BJP Bachao' meeting at Bengaluru Palace grounds on April 27 to work out their future course of action. A group of senior BJP leaders including a few Lok Sabha members, in a bid to retrieve the situation, have decided to submit a detailed report about the developments taking place in the state unit to Mr Shah next week.

According to the sources, the BJP national president had decided to visit the state and finalise the list of candidates for the coming general elections. Though, Mr Yeddyurappa would not be removed from the post of BJP state president, he may be denied the chance to dominate the candidate selection process, said sources, adding this would virtually amount to sidelining  Mr Yeddyurappa, who was being projected as the BJP’s CM face for the 2018 polls.  “Mr Shah has taken serious note of the rebellious activities especially after Mr Yeddyurappa became state president. All is  not well in the state unit,” a top BJP leader told DC. There are complaints that the 'unilateral decisions' taken by Yeddyurappa without consulting other leaders, resulted in the embarrassing defeat of the party in the recent byelections. Many leaders have a problem in working with the former CM as he has reportedly formed his own coterie and is unwilling to agree to suggestions made by others. “The high command will make its entry at the right time to put everything in right place,” the source added.

The leader claimed a majority of state BJP leaders are indirectly supporting the 24 sitting and former legislators who have called the April 27 meeting, which is a serious cause of concern for the high command. These leaders may not take part in the meeting as it could provide Congress and JD(S) enough reason to dub the BJP as a party of dissidents.  Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the April 27 meeting with Opposition leader in the Council K.S. Eshwarappa confirming his participation.  Those organising the meeting include Mr Ravindranath,  Sogadu Shivanna, Shivayogi Swamy and Bhanuprakash who want to present a ‘show of strength’ to Mr Yeddyurappa and his group.

Meanwhile, sources close to Mr Eshwarappa said none of them were opposed to Yeddyurappa becoming the next CM, but they were doubtful if BJP would come to power considering the differences among leaders. “We are not seeking the removal of Mr Yeddyurappa but only asking him to change his attitude. The target of 150 seats set by Mr Shah for the Assembly polls may be difficult to achieve if the grievances of loyal party workers are not addressed immediately.”

It’s BJP’s internal matter: RSS

The RSS does not seem too worried over the cat-and-mouse game between B.S. Yeddyurappa and K.S. Eshwarappa. While BJP insiders not aligned with either camp feel the conflict can be dealt with once central leaders enter the scene, the RSS is of the view that both leaders are wrong and they could be told to mend their ways by party seniors. They do not feel the Sangh should intervene in BJP affairs as far as this matter is concerned.  Sources in the RSS said that Mr Yeddyurappa, an old-timer, had not changed and takes unilateral decisions the same way he used to do in the Nineties. “Now, people expect more internal democracy which he has not adopted which is why this situation has cropped up,” they confided. Nor has Mr Eshwarappa, who has the indirect backing of RSS leader, Santhosh,  found any sympathy among RSS or neutral leaders in the BJP. A leader said “He is like an empty vessel and makes a lot of noise.

Tags: b.s. yeddyurappa, 2018 assembly polls, amit shah

