Telangana literacy rate below average, admits Deputy CM Kadiam Srihari

Hyderabad: The state government on Friday admitted that literacy rate in TS was less than the national average. Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, replying to a question in the Legislative Council from the Congress, said that it was a fact that literacy rate in Telangana was 66.54 per cent as against the national average of 73 per cent.

The question was raised by Congress MLCs Mohd Ali Shabbir, K. Damodar Reddy, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and P. Sudhakar Reddy.

Mr Srihari said to improve literacy rate, the government was implementing Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Saakshar Bharat Programme in the state. “The programmes aim to enrol children in schools,” he explained.